Millie Bobby Brown's scoop neck bodysuit and jeans combo is the epitome of laidback dressing

If you know Millie Bobby Brown, then you’ll know just how much she favours a cosy outfit combination. The 21-year-old actress loves laidback dressing so much, in 2019, she founded her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills, with an aim to “create a fashion line that fits your life -not the other way around. From sleep to street, each piece is made to be worn your way.”

Proving just how chic a simple top and jeans ensemble can be, Millie shared a selection of snaps to her Instagram account on Friday night, spotted celebrating her newest collab between her fashion label and luxury luggage brand, Delsey Paris.

© Getty Images for Macy's Millie styled her all-black look with a set of silver, pointed-toe pumps

Hosting an event at the famed New York department store Macy’s, Millie kept things casual, styling a scoop neck black long sleeve bodysuit with a set of wide leg dark denim jeans.

Both items were of course from her fashion brand. The ‘Softie Flex Bodysuit’, which is described to be a soft and hugging long sleeve that “smooths, and stretches in every direction” while the ‘Total Softie Wide Leg Jean’ is ultra comfortable and made for the “sweatpant lover.”

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's look oozed cool-girl flair

To elevate the look and make it event-approved, Millie wore her newly dyed cherry cola locks out in a soft-waved middle part style, while her makeup remained natural and glowy.

Accessories-wise, she added a pair of simple silver hoop earrings.

'Jeans and a nice top' will forever be a go-to style guide for fashion lovers, with both Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber counting themselves as obsessives. Hailey even sported the casual yet elevated outfit concoction to celebrate her 29th birthday late last month.

Fans of Millie and her acting endeavours will recognise her from Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, volume one the fifth and final season currently airing on the platform as we speak, and the second instalment hitting the small screen on Christmas Day.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Millie's catsuit look was sleek and chic

In recent weeks, Millie has been on official promotional business. Just a few days ago, she was spotted appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a figure-hugging knitted cut-out catsuit from Manière De Voir.

All in all, Millie Bobby Brown is the definition of “get a girl who can do both” and is the blueprint style muse for those who favour form and function over all else.