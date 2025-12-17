Lily Collins' Emily in Paris press wardrobe is a lesson in It-girl winter dressing

Although we naturally turn to old favourite movies and TV shows during the festive season, we've always got room to squeeze in a brand new season of our favourite series. This year? It's Netflix that is dropping season five of Emily in Paris on December 18, and we can't wait for an influx of stellar outfits from the likes of Lily Collinsand Ashley Park.

As we patiently wait for the eccentric fashion in the show, the cast have been putting on a showstopping display of fashion both on and off the red carpet, and show protagonist Lily's press 'tourdrobe' proves exactly why she's a certified sartorial It-girl.

The actress and daughter of British music legend Phil Collins shared images of her Parisian-approved outfits on social media with the caption: "Paris press days are officially over. Only fitting to end our press tour back where it all began..."

© @lilyjcollins She shared an incredible look from Balenciaga

The first outfit she shared with her 28.7 million followers was a rust-hued slouchy biker jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves and a crisp collar - a subtle, contemporary twist on a classic. Styled with a dark-wash denim midi skirt featuring an asymmetrical hem and finished with burgundy court heels for an effortlessly polished look with a fashion-forward edge. The entire look hailed from Spanish label Balenciaga.

She also shared an image wearing a warm brown checkered three-piece suit from Alexander McQueen, blending classic menswear references with a feminine edge. The structured blazer was layered over a fitted waistcoat fastened with gold-toned buttons that added an extra touch of chic. She styled the look with sleek black pointed-toe heels and minimal accessories, balancing power dressing with understated elegance.

© @lilyjcollins She also wore a stunning checkered suit from Alexander McQueen

What makes Lily Collins’ wardrobe such a lesson in It-girl dressing is its ability to feel purposeful yet effortless, perfectly balancing trend awareness with timelessness.

Across her entire press ‘tourdrobe’, Lily has consistently championed elevated classics, rich neutral palettes, animal print and impeccable tailoring, proving that true It-girl style doesn't need to be too experimental - playing with classics will perfectly suffice.

"The actress is undergoing a stunning wardrobe makeover as we speak, courtesy of celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal," says H! Fashion's fashion features editor and Trend expert Tania Leslau. "From archival Fendi looks to feminine Chloé florals, the Emily in Paris star has fashioned herself as a major one-to-watch in the style sphere this season."