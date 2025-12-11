Lily Collins just made giraffe print a thing for AW25 in vintage trench coat and heels

From Dua Lipa’s oversized trench coat in a glorious snakeskin to Hailey Bieber’s most recent pedicure and Kim Kardashian’s winter sun-soaking itsy bitsy bikini, animal prints in all forms continue to reign supreme for the colder months.

Cheetah, leopard, zebra and even deer print has had a chokehold on the style sphere this year, but Lily Collins just proved there's another forgotten animal print that shouldn't be slept on.

Stepping out onto the New York City streets on Monday morning to guest appear on Good Morning America, the Emily in Paris star championed giraffe print in the form of a vintage SS06 Roberto Calvali coat.

© GC Images Lily's tonal look is perfect for autumn

The statement outerwear piece turned city slicker heads, the 36-year-old styling it as an above-the-knee dress, cinched at the waist with a turquoise buckled belt.

© GC Images Lily's ultra-short bob is set to be a major hairstyle trend for 2026

To complement her archival trench, Lily wore a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses, a set of strappy heels and clutched a purple sequin Fendi baguette bag in one hand.

Her freshly chopped, sculpted bob hairstyle commanded attention, the short hairstyle tucked behind her ears to emphasise her striking facecard and gold huggie hoop earrings.

Gearing up for season five of her hit Netflix show Emily in Paris, Lily, who plays the role of Emily, is currently on official It-Girl business, spotted multiple times this week at promotional events.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Cut-out dress options are perfect for party season

On Tuesday night, the daughter of English music royalty Phil Collins appeared alongside Victoria Beckham on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dressing to impress for the occasion, Lily leaned into the ‘naked dress’ trend, styling a slip dress with sheer and opaque horizontal and vertical panelling from Karl Lagerfeld’s AW98 collection for Fendi.

With the animal print craze showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, stylists over at cult-favourite fashion brand Nobody’s Child have said that selecting a piece you’ll rewear over and over again is the key to nailing the trend season after season: “Animal print always comes back into fashion, so it’s worth choosing pieces you’ll want to wear again and again. For a timeless piece, look for a classic shape or silhouette made from high-quality fabrics.”