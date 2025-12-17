Apple Martin just rewore her mum Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic slip dress

It’s always a great day when the child of a pop culture icon pays homage to their parent via sartorial statement. The latest to do so? Apple Martin, who stepped out alongside her mother Gwyneth Paltrow and brother Moses on Tuesday at the New York premiere of A24’s latest film Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet.

The 21-year-old slipped into a slinky black dress by Calvin Klein, featuring a sleek, scooped neckline, a midnight black hue and a longline silhouette. Avid fashion enthusiasts were quick to cotton onto Apple’s reference for the look - which she plucked straight from her mother’s personal archives.

The dress, which belongs to Apple’s Oscar-winning mother, debuted back in 1996 when the Hollywood star attended the premiere of Emma in New York. Wearing her blonde hair swept up in a high bun (another component of the look mirrored by Apple) with whimsical, face-framing layers and a natural makeup blend, Gwyneth encapsulated true 90s style - an era that championed minimalist yet sensual silhouettes, monochrome palettes and office-chic pencil skirts.

© Variety via Getty Images Apple Martin wore her mother's scooped neck Calvin Klein dress for the NYC premiere of 'Marty Supreme'

Apple coolly dusted off her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a nude manicure and a matte complexion that highlighted her striking facial features.

Nostalgia is looming large in the industry at present, with many fashion insiders and Hollywood starlets looking to archival looks in favour of off-the-runway pieces for red carpet ‘dos. From Kim Kardashian borrowing Marilyn Monroe’s resplendent Bob Mackie gown for the Met Gala (a highly controversial move to this day) to Lily Collins stepping out in vintage AW97 Fendi courtesy of stylist Andrew Mukamal, the style set are craving sentimental style choices.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Emma NYC premiere in 1996

Unsurprisingly, Apple is in a pretty fabulous position for toying with this trend. Her mother Gwyneth garnered icon status in the 1990s for her innovative wardrobe, both on and off the red carpet, which has since become a pre-2000s reliquary of epic outfits and accessories.

Often spotted arm-in-arm with former boyfriend Brad Pitt, Gwyneth was hot property during the decade, making a case for now-trending pieces such as razor-thin rave shades, baggy light-wash jeans, bra-phobic tank tops and The Matrix-inspired leather jackets.