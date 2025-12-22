Lily James’ beach babe wardrobe is a lesson in off-duty style

This is Lily James’ world and we're just living in it. It seems that the actress has been on an endless summer holiday, jetting off between mystery destinations to soak up some well-deserved sunshine and Vitamin D.

Over the weekend, the actress dropped a dreamy carousel of images via social media for all to marvel at. The 36-year-old was seen mapping a picturesque, white sand beach in black halterneck bikini, posing in a sheer, wet-look fluid beachdress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette and pouting for a playful selfie in a printed, bohemian swim set that oozed cool-girl off-duty vibes.

Allowing her golden, sea salt-kissed curls to bounce freely as she revelled in the tropical climate, the British star went makeup free for the wanderlust-fuelled snaps - which are inching us away from our laptops and towards the airport.

© @lilyjamesofficial The star enjoyed some time on the beach

Lily’s extensive swimwear wardrobe is truly the stuff of dreams. From her turquoise swimsuit by Hunza G, a brand beloved by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian, Holly Willoughby, and Hailey Bieber, to her bandeau bralettes worn during Australian getaways, the star is well-versed in swimwear trends.

Which provides a fun contrast to the costume of her characters worn onscreen. When the It-Brit stepped into the glass slippers of Cinderella, she commanded attention in a corseted pale blue gown designed by the one and only Sandy Powell.

© @lilyjamesofficial The British actress owns a dazzling array of beach-ready pieces

Made from over a dozen layers of gossamer silk, it was designed to look huge but feel weightless, with hidden LEDs in the 2019 version, a deliberate contrast to heavy period costumes. Powell merged 19th-century silhouettes with a vibrant, picture-book feel, drawing from vintage fashion.

Similarly, Lily’s costumes on Downton Abbey were just as reference-heavy, drawing upon early 20th century dress codes to create her gowns for her character of Lady Rose MacClare.