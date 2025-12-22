Kaia Gerber taps into 2025's biggest trend in unmissable femme fatale look

‘Tis the season for party mania, and if anyone knows how to get down and jiggy with it, it’s Hollywood. From West Coast frolicking to East Coast club nights, the stars are gearing up for a truly swell festive period - and Kaia Gerber has assembled the wardrobe to match.

Over the weekend, the daughter of Cindy Crawford was photographed by Pass That Puss podcast host and close friend Jake Shane, donning an outfit that we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

The model layered up in an extravagant fur coat in a pale caramel hue, which she cocooned herself in during her festive night in with friends. Kaia paired the heavily shouldered piece with a black Gucci Jackie bag and some razor-thin reading glasses - a nod to her passion for literature - as she posed with a cigarette perched between her lips. She wore her brunette hair down loose in a straightened style, allowing all eyes to fall on her dazzling choice of outerwear that nodded to femme fatale fashion.

© @passthatpuss Kaia Gerber championed lavish faux fur - one of 2025's hottest runway trends

The fabulous piece in question just so happens to be bang trend for 2025. Mob Wife motifs ran riot this season, with fur flirtations ricocheting across the runways. Sweeping faux fur coats were a staple on the catwalk, nodding to a high-octane, vintage-inspired glamour that leaned into 1980s dress codes. Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Chloé, Marine Serre, Khaite, Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst, Etro, Nina Ricci, Roberto Cavalli, Miu Miu, Rabanne, Schiaparelli, Ottolinger, Prada, and, of course, Fendi, were a modest few to champion the divisive texture for autumn/winter 2025.

© Imaxtree Etro AW25

Why the resurgence of fur this season? Well, despite its controversial place in the fashion industry, many are craving a touch of maximalism - the antidote to ‘sterile’ Quiet Luxury, which has ruled the trend cycle over the past few years.

With sustainability front and centre of many fashion insiders’ minds, designers are turning to ethically sourced faux fur. Take Stella McCartney, for example, who has introduced Savian - a highly innovative, 100 per cent plant-based, plastic and GMO-free alternative to animal fur. As many know, faux fur is one of the biggest culprits in fashion when it comes to pollution, as the plastic fibres used to create the material do not decompose.

Those who can’t afford a luxury look are opting for pre-loved and vintage options - many of which echo the old school glam of Kaia’s chic winter-ready aesthetic.