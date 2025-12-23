7 Times Princess Diana showcased spectacular party season dressing

Princess Diana seemed to understand the magic of Christmas dressing better than anyone. While many leaned into stiff formality, the late Princess of Wales always treated festive fashion with the same joie de vivre she infused into her day-to-day wardrobe.

Her default sartorial recipe? Equal parts elegance, warmth and sparkle. She effortlessly balanced looking approachable and playful with a heavy dose of her unmistakeable glamour.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing Catherine Walker

Her Christmas style was a masterclass in how to look at ease but with undeniable polish. Think velvet jackets, whacking great gems and glimmering jewel tones. After all, this is the woman who wore one of the most iconic revenge dresses of all time.

What truly made her a style icon - especially at Christmas - was how she brought personality into all of her outfits. Her clothes felt warm, optimistic and slightly mischievous - much like the beloved royal herself.

So with festive season in full swing - let's take a deep dive, looking back at Diana's best festive season looks and explain just why we loved them so much.

Perfectly Peach, 1984 Diana arrived to a festive performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Starlight Express, wearing an incredible peach sequin dress and pearl choker. Why it works: Quite simply, this amazing colour that you just don't see enough of these days. The fit flawlessly proves that sequins don't need to be flashy or in your face - they can be subtle yet superb.





Murray Arbeid Elegance, 1985 Princess Diana popped to this swanky event back in 1985 wearing an incredible gown by Murray Arbeid teamed with statement accessories. Why it works: The accessories! We can't scream it loud enough - this look is a masterclass on how a great dress can be made even more fantastic if you lean into unabashed glamour with your jewellery, handbag (and gloves!)

Bellville Sassoon Beauty, 1982 Diana, Princess of Wales popped to the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London, for a charity gala performance back in 1982 wearing a stunning red gown by Bellville Sassoon

Why it works: Diana looked spectacular in many colours - but red is one of our absolutely favourites on the young royal.

Bellville Sassoon Blue, 1981 Back in 1981 Princess Diana attended a National Film Institute dinner wearing a seriously romantic dark blue velvet dress by one of her favourite designers Bellville Sassoon. Why it works: Two words - big collar! This absolutely dreamy frock screams Bohemian drama and would look absolutely at home on the dance floors of 2025.

Catherine Walker Creation, 1985 Princess Diana was off to the premiere of Santa Claus - the iconic Christmas film - when this snap was taken in 1985. For the seriously Christmas occasion, Diana opted for royal blue by Catherine Walker. Why it works: Texture is often one of the cornerstones of a great outfit that doesn't get the attention it deserves. Diana loved a splash of velvet in her ensembles, and in keeping the colour consistent throughout the outfit - the touch-ability of velvet and the sumptuousness of lace work in perfect unison.

Catherine Walker Colours, 1991 For a Christmas carol concert, sometimes only serious colour will do and Diana opted for a seriously zesty shade of hot pink for the occasion at the Royal Albert Hall, again by Catherine Walker (another favourite designer of the Princess of Wales.) Why it works: Another lace number from the Princess of Wales, in a seriously scene stealing shade. Lace is often relegated to white, cream or black - but Diana loved to infuse unexpected colour, especially at this time of year.