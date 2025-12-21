The biggest royal moments of the week: Christmas cards, a charity visit and more

It’s been a festive and feel-good week for royal families across Europe, with heart-warming charity visits, glamorous seasonal appearances and the release of much-anticipated Christmas cards offering a glimpse into how the royals are marking the countdown to Christmas.

Prince George made a charity visit with his father, Prince William, getting involved with the community and following in the footsteps of his grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, the Swedish royal family put their decorations up in a heartwarming family moment, and the Belgian royals indulged in some entertainment at a Christmas concert.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry also released sweet family photos for their annual Christmas cards - take a look below.

Prince George's touching Christmas outing

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Prince George put his skills to the test in the kitchen The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, Prince George, shared a special moment this week with a visit to The Passage, a homelessness charity in London. The royal pair helped make care packages and decorated a Christmas tree, as well as getting involved with Christmas lunch preparations. The charity holds special significance for Prince William who, as well as being its patron, visited for the first time more than 30 years ago with his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.



© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala It was a special day for father and son

Princess Elisabeth shines

Princess Elisabeth's embellished gown was the star of the show - literally Princess Elisabeth stole the show this week at a Christmas concert held at the Royal Palace in Brussels. The heir to the Belgian throne attended the event alongside her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her sister, Princess Eleonore. The 24-year-old looked amazing in a navy Rebecca Vallance midi dress that featured a star design around the midriff and oversized sleeves. She carried a small clutch bag and accessorised with a pair of star earrings. The royal's hair was worn down behind her, and she opted for bright makeup.



Decorating Together

© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Princess Ines sat adorably in front of the tree as her family decorated around her Queen Silvia of Sweden brought her wonderful family together as she posed for photographs alongside her grandchildren as the Christmas tree arrived at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. Little Princess Ines stole our hearts — and the spotlight — in her tartan red dress, looking like a perfect Christmas angel, while her family kept a watchful eye on her.



© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock The whole family came together for the festive occasion

A new festive photo from the Wales family

© Josh Shinner The Wales family released their sweet Christmas card The Prince and Princess of Wales released their annual family Christmas card this week, and it is adorable! The sweet image was taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April earlier this year and shows the family cuddled up on the grass, surrounded by daffodils. The family matched in hues of green and blue, with Princess Charlotte's tartan scarf adding a festive touch.

Heartwarming holiday snaps

© Instagram The scene looked like it was straight of a fairytale Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also released their Christmas card, sharing two lovely family images. In one, the couple and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, pose on a fairytale wooden bridge, with Archie sweetly cuddling into his father while Lilibet and Meghan touch their foreheads together.



Join us next week for another roundup of the biggest royal highlights of the week!