Princess Diana's 'undercover' Christmas dress just made a mark on Princess Kate and Carole Middleton

The Princess of Wales' hugely stylish stance may well have come from her mother, Carole Middleton. It appears that the 70-year-old mum of three enjoys fashion as much as her royal daughter - the pair often step out in the same fashion brands and display a similar sense of style - timeless and classic.

Carole's festive coat is just like Kate's

Although there are twenty-seven years between the mother-daughter duo, they appear to enjoy similar colourways when wearing clothes for big events. Last week, when Carole was photographed at Kate's annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert, she channelled one of her daughter's favourite patterns, the heritage print, in the form of a brand new coat from high-end brand, The House of Bruar. The full-length single-breasted coat boasted a super festive green and blue checked tartan pattern.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Carole looked stunning in her checked coat by The House of Bruar

© WireImage Kate looked incredible in her Alexander McQueen heritage check coat in 2019 Prince William's wife, Kate, has worn countless heritage-printed items, but one of her most instantly recognisable is a glorious coat dress, which looks just like Carole's most recent number, designed by Alexander McQueen. She has recycled the structured style on numerous occasions, but as a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over 15 years, I particularly loved it when she sported it in 2019 whilst opening Dundee's V&A Museum in Scotland. I adored the way she made the dress a central point of her outfit, and opted for simple black tights and boots, letting the piece take all the glory as her outfit's focus.



© Max Mumby/Indigo Kate wowed onlookers in 2021 as she stepped out in her Holland Cooper trench coat Kate also wore a dazzling coat with the same heritage print back in 2021. Then, known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate and William attended a drive-in screening at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, sporting a striking Holland Cooper coat which had the same blue and green tones, and was finished with ornate gold buttons and a large, waist-cinching belt.



Princess Diana's take on heritage print

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Diana wore this chic dress in 1987 The late Princess Diana was also a fan of the heritage print, and whilst delving deep into the fashion archives (something that's a big part of my job when writing about royal style), I came across King Charles' former wife wearing a bespoke creation back in 1987, at the Bute Highland Games. This undercover look featured the same colourway and checks but had a white lace pilgrim collar with matching lace cuffs. It would be easy to see why Kate and Carole may have been influenced by this dress; after all, it's a textbook way to wear it and a classic item that has undoubtedly stood the test of time.

The history of heritage print

© Getty Images Kate has many heritage checked pieces Heritage print has been around for many years. It originated in Scotland, back in the Middle Ages, and by the 18th century, it had become a symbol of the country. The Royals' love for consistantly wearing the print also gives it an aristocratic connotation. Vivienne Westwood revived it through popular culture during the 70s, and now it has an almost 'Sloane Ranger' feel, which has been embraced by modern fashion designers such as Ralph Lauren.



How to wear heritage print like the royals