Alexa Chung's preppy styling hack is the easiest way to elevate an outfit

When Alexa Chung was photographed at the Paris AW24-25 collections wearing a jumper draped over her shoulders, not just once, but twice, we went straight to our sweater drawers to dig out our own. At The Row she wore a green knit over a double-breasted The Row coat, and at Chloé she styled her grey shirt, which was unbuttoned at the wrists, with a pink jumper drape.

© Getty Preppy look

Without meaning to sound too British, what is going on with the weather? One day we’re basking in the sun, and the next we’re deciding which coat to wear. But we certainly don’t want to think about scarves for at least six months. So this preppy styling hack provides the perfect solution with several options: loosely tied, tightly tied, arms hanging free—or, of course, the jumper can also be worn in the conventional manner.

The trend first dates back to the 80s and was loved by the 'Sloanies,' or Sloane Rangers—a stereotypical young upper-middle or upper-class British guy or gal often found in Chelsea's Sloane Square. The most famous example of this subculture was Diana, Princess of Wales.

© Getty A vanguard of the trend

In America, this styling trick was often used in TV shows to suggest a character's wealth. Take Carlton Banks, Will Smith's geeky cousin in the 90s show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—another iconic wearer of the sweater-over-the-shoulders look.

© Getty The geeky cousin

Back to the modern day and as well as Alexa, Kendall Jenner is also a fan of this aesthetic. While out in Malibu with friends, the model nonchalantly wore her burgundy knit over a white t-shirt styled with black cutoff denim shorts.

To keep the sleeves in place I recommend either tying them together, or fastening with a pin, as my sister did back in the 80s. Genius. For the more adventurous, a wide sleeve or thicker knit will add greater impact. And I’ll just leave this here…why not try it with a cardi?