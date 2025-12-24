Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham, Kaia Gerber: What the fashion set are wearing for Christmas 2025

When it comes to party season dressing, nobody quite does it like the famed face fashion set, and this year's festive celebrations are no different.

The holiday period always evokes a new wave of fun fashion, with some of the world's most notable names proving just how stylish they truly are.

From Victoria Beckham deciding between two slinky dresses for a lavish London dinner to Hailey Bieber wrapping up warm and adding a touch of red in the form of a skinny scarf and Kaia Gerber soaking up the Los Angeles sunshine in a lacey longsleeve, the style sphere is ripe with festive fashion this Christmas.

Hailey Bieber Posting to her Instagram story on Christmas Eve Eve, Hailey shared a selfie of herself out and about on her morning coffee run. Styling a simple black camisole top with a fluffy black cardigan, skinny red scarf and a pair of wrap-around sunglasses in burgundy, the Rhode founder oozed laidback festive flair.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian Spending the lead-up to Christmas Day on the slope, Kim Kardashian made sure her Après look was just as chic as her Skims x The North Face ski suit. Posing for a selfie in front of a lit-up tree, Kim snuggled into her oversized hooded, fluffy coat, while her aviator-style sunglasses added a touch of quintessential Kim K aura.

Victoria Beckham The Queen of sleek chic dressing took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night, consulting her followers on what to wear for dinner that night. Though it's not confirmed what dress she decided on, the slinky stretch longsleeve option from her namesake fashion label was the pick of the litter in the H! Fashion office. To complete the look, Victoria added a pop of colour in the form of canary yellow peep-toe heels and a touch of glitter via her rectangular clutch bag.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber Soaking up the sunshine for Christmas this year at home in California, Kaia made a strong case for boho-core in a lacy cotton blouse. To combat the sunrays, she added a pair of vintage Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses in black. The real hero of the look, however, was her glass of white wine.

© @mirandakerr Miranda Kerr Supermodel Miranda Kerr proved the power of the humble LBD in her most recent Instagram post, styling a longsleeve, square-neckline option made from luxe black velvet fabric. Taking style notes from Kim and Kaia, she added a pair of black sunglasses to complete the at-home look.