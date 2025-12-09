An ode to Millie Bobby Brown's winter mini skirt looks

The world can never get enough of Millie Bobby Brown.
Recognised for her standout roles in Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise and The Electric State, the 21-year-old is arguably one of the most accomplished Gen-Zs of her generation. An actress, producer, author, beauty entrepreneur and clothing designer, she has also cemented herself as a fully fledged fashion force.
The mother of one and wife of Jake Bongiovi (the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi), has spent a decade in the spotlight after landing Stranger Things at just 11 years old. In that time, Millie has evolved into a bona fide style star, consistently delivering major red-carpet masterclasses and cool-girl-coded off-duty outfits with the help of her go-to celebrity stylist, Ryan Young.
And while her fashion résumé is extensive, one thing Millie particularly masters at this time of year is styling miniskirts with a winter-ready twist. From Mob Wife-approved double-animal print to polished Parisian accessories, she has a serious knack for high-low winter styling, all delivered with It-girl energy.
We've gathered some winter skirt styling inspiration, delivered by the one and only, Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.