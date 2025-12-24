Kaia Gerber is a Californian dream in whimsy lace top

The US fashion scene may be centred in New York, but Kaia Gerber is making sure that Los Angeles is becoming quite the dark horse. The model and Malibu native never fails to dazzle with her laid-back, West Coast style, whether zipping off to the gym or gracing the red carpet for a major red carpet bash.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old took to social media to share her latest look, paying homage to the up-and-coming Los Angeles style scene. Kaia slipped into DÔEN’s Eldoris Lace Detail Organic Cotton Top in a salt white hue, complete with elegant three-quarter length sleeves, a sleek V-neckline, and ruffles o’plenty.

The model teamed the top, which hailed from the California-born brand, with a pair of low-rise navy trousers and some vintage Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses in black. She wore her hair whipped up into a cool-girl bun, with some loose wispy face-framing layers.

Armed with a sizeable glass of white wine, the Chanel muse posed in front of the Hollywood sign for the casual shots, which she cryptically captioned: “the thoughts are back.”

Kaia’s close friends were quick to respond to the post, including Pass That Puss star Jake Shane and celebrity personal trainer Kirsty Godso.

© Vuori Model Kaia embraced her Cali-girl identity

The runway star never misses an opportunity to support homegrown labels. Born and raised on the sunny coast of the Golden State, she has successfully curated a dazzling designer wardrobe spanning luxury European labels (think Gucci, Chanel and Fendi) to LA-based cult names.

Case in point? DÔEN and Reformation - two brands that frequently appear in Kaia’s street style archive. Earlier this year, she partnered with activewear brand Vuori, founded in 2015 by Joe Kudla, and is headquartered in the beach community of Encinitas, California. The brand enlisted the help of the Gerber-Crawford family for an ambassadorial shoot back in the spring, which saw Kaia don a Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit as she posed alongside her family.