Louis Vuitton celebrates 130 years of the Monogram with exclusive capsule collections

Louis Vuitton is celebrating 130 years of its iconic Monogram in 2026, with a trio of anniversary capsule collections that reaffirm its status as one of fashion’s most enduring and desirable house codes. The brand is bringing its legendary motif firmly into the present, reimagining the classics whilst honouring the Maison's heritage.

The Monogram Origine, VVN and Time Trunk collections each spotlight a different pillar of Louis Vuitton’s legacy - from its classic canvas and leather craftsmanship to the artistry of trunk-making that put the brand on the map.

Originally created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton, the Monogram was designed as a mark of distinction - the arrangement of interlaced LV initials and floral medallions became a signature that would protect the House’s creations while expressing its artistic vision. More than a logo, it has since become a universal symbol of luxury, evolving with every era while remaining unmistakably Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton Alma

The Monogram Origine collection is a tribute to Louis Vuitton's roots, inspired by an archival book from 1908 that the brand used to keep track of its clients. Crafted from a linen-and-cotton blend, the design is finished with a refined palette of pastel accents - Lin (cream), Vert Asnières (green), Rose Ruban (pink) and Bleu Courrier (blue) - layered over the traditional Ebène base. Iconic silhouettes, including the Speedy, Alma, Noé and Neverfull, feel fresh yet familiar, and each is finished with a nametag charm, which doubles as a card holder, and is embossed with Louis Vuitton’s original handwritten signature.

The VVN collection (short for Vache Végétale Naturelle) puts the spotlight on natural leather, one of the House’s most recognisable materials since 1880. Using unprocessed, vegetable-tanned leather, the soft material is designed to age seamlessly. Featuring elevated silhouettes, monogrammed linings and detachable name tags, the collection is a nod to understated luxury.

© Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Speedy

Completing the trilogy is Time Trunk, a modern homage to LV's hard-sided trunk-making heritage. First introduced by Nicolas Ghesquière in 2018 and reimagined for Autumn/Winter 2024, the collection uses ultra-realistic trompe-l’œil printing to recreate the look and feel of archival trunks. With a glossy finish, structured detailing, and an exclusive luggage tag, styles including the Speedy, Alma and Noé are designed to make an aesthetic statement that is both futuristic and nostalgic.

Together, the three collections epitomise why the Monogram remains fashion’s ultimate icon - adaptable, instantly recognisable and as relevant today as it was 130 years ago.

The campaign launches on January 1 2026.