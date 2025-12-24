How Pippa Middleton became the ultimate Christmas fashion muse

Every December, royalists and fashion fans alike wait patiently to see what the British Royal Family wear for their annual Christmas outings - from the Together at Christmas concerts to church on Christmas Day, with the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice always making the cheerful season a fashionable affair.

One attendee whose style game has become unrivalled over recent years is Pippa Middleton. Princess Kate's younger sister has transformed into a fully fledged festive fashion icon.

Over the years, Pippa’s Christmas Day wardrobe has subtly evolved from society chic to style icon. She's transitioned from safe silhouettes and understated coats, and honed a signature style that feels elegant, timeless and completely fashion-forward.

In the early 2010s, Pippa’s Christmas looks leaned towards classic society dressing: checkered coats, knee-length hemlines and sensible boots in neutral shades - polished but predictable.

© Samir Hussein Pippa Middleton at church on Christmas Day in 2016

Fast-forward to recent years, and her transformation is unmistakable. Pippa now favours interesting silhouettes from the coolest brands on the planet, leaning into a modern 'quietly luxury' aesthetic that is appropriate yet refreshing for a relative of royalty.

Our personal favourite? The incredible two-piece she wore for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023. She wore the 'Haru Velvet-Trim Tweed Belted Jacket' and matching straight-leg trousers from Saloni. A preppy yet playful ensemble that was completely fashion editor-approved.

© Anadolu via Getty Images She stunned in a Saloni two-piece in 2023

We also loved her tailored Sparkle Boúcle Tweed Dress from Karen Millen (the chicest midaxi, which honestly could have been straight from a Chanel autumn/winter runway), which she paired with sheer black tights and red velvet stilettos from Emmy London for an added festive touch that was bang on-trend during her outing.

© UK Press via Getty Images Her burgundy accessories were bang on-trend in 2024

H! Fashion's editor-at-large and style expert Natalie Salmon said at the time: "The pièce de résistance, however, was Pippa’s choice of accessories. She stepped out in a pair of sumptuous burgundy velvet pumps from Emmy London, elevating her look to the epitome of 'festive chic.' Paired with Vanleles' 'Lyla Bow' earrings and Emmy London’s matching velvet 'Natasha' clutch, her ensemble was a masterclass in sophistication. Burgundy, as it turns out, is the colour on everyone’s radar this season."

What makes Pippa Middleton such a compelling festive style icon is her style evolution, proving her commitment to fashion-forward dressing. Her wardrobe is refined, effortless and works year after year. Her looks are timeless, flattering and easy to re-create - whether you’re heading to a Christmas service, a family lunch or a New Year's Eve soirée.