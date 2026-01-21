The most romantic restaurants in London to dine at this Valentine’s Day

If you’re yet to secure a dinner date reservation for February 14th, then we suggest you keep reading.

It's the most romantic day of the year for many (whether in a relationship, situationship or simply love your friends). Aside from affection, it's also put on a pedestal for other things: an excuse to wear a great outfit, a chance to chat all night long, and the opportunity to wine and dine yourself silly at a dazzling experience in the big city.

From special desserts and crafted cocktails to afternoon tea and a bowl of noodles destined to set your taste buds on fire, here are all the very best Valentine’s Day dining destinations and offers happening around London this February.

Scott’s Richmond

Seafood lovers, this one's for you. At Scott’s Richmond this Valentine's weekend, guests can expect a romantic atmosphere with live piano upstairs throughout the weekend, paired with special menu items available Friday to Sunday. Highlights include Gillardeau oysters, Imperial caviar with potato rösti, indulgent seafood mains, and a Chocolate & Raspberry Rose dessert served with champagne sorbet.

4 Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1EH

Sale e Pepe

Sale e Pepe invites couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day the Italian way with a romantic four-course Set Menu, served in its iconic Knightsbridge dining room. Available from the 13th-15th February (priced at £95pp), the menu highlights refined Italian flavours with dishes such as Tartare Di Manzo, with Wagyu beef with capers, shallots, marinated quail egg and mustard dressing and Raviolo Aperto ai Frutti di Mare, an open raviolo featuring clams, lobster, and raw red prawns. The option to elevate the dining experience with a wine pairing is also available at an additional £55pp, or guests can enjoy La Grande Bellezza (£25), an exclusive Valentine’s Day cocktail, made with Rémy Martin VSOP, Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, Henriot Rosé Champagne and raspberry.

9-15 Pavilion Rd, London SW1X 0HD

Rosi

The only thing more dreamy than the interiors at Rosi is the cuisine, which is saying something. This year, for Valentine's Day, the Mayfair destination is offering up a special set menu destined to ignite tastebuds. The menu begins with snacks to share, including Maldon rock oyster tempura with miso mayonnaise and ponzu and Wiltshire truffle arancini with Parmesan cream, followed by a choice of starters such as duck liver parfait, London Smoke & Cure salmon tartare, or wild mushroom velouté. Main courses include native Cornish lobster linguine, treacle-cured dry-aged beef fillet with triple-cooked chips, or cauliflower and apple risotto, before a blood orange sorbet palate cleanser. Desserts include a rhubarb and custard baked Alaska to share

8 Balderton St, Brown Hart Gardens, London W1K 6TF

JOIA

Available on 13th and 14th February, JOIA’s Valentine’s Day set menu (£135 per person) showcases the restaurant’s signature dishes. The menu begins with Mushroom Escabeche or Beef Carpaccio, followed by Hand-dived Scallop or Grilled Carabinero with sweet potato purée, before sharing mains of Txuleton Salamancan Black Angus sirloin or JOIA’s much-loved Arroz Negro with black rice, grilled octopus, red prawns and red paprika aioli, and finishes with a pink heart-shaped chocolate and passion fruit mousse created especially for Valentine’s Day. Guests can also enjoy a specially created cocktail, opting for the Head Over Heels, a light blend of pisco, rosé, cava and lemon verbena foam, or Too Hot To Settle, featuring hibiscus mezcal, lychee, peach and chilli.

15th Floor, 1 Electric Blvd, Nine Elms, London SW11 8BJ

Mezcalito

For those looking for a more casual and laid-back night out, Mezcalito in the heart of Chelsea is for you. The restaurant will be offering a three-course Valentine’s set menu priced at £29.50 per person, available on 13 February for Galentine’s Day and 14 February for Valentine's Day. Main courses include Chicken Milanese Costra, Baja Style Prawns, and Mushroom Tlayuditas, and dessert includes freshly made churros served with dulce de leche dip. Enjoy alongside a bespoke Valentine's cocktail: Cloud Nine.

119 Sydney St, London SW3 6NR

Aqua Shard

For an extra special Valentine's Day date, the acclaimed restaurant in the clouds, Aqua Shard, has partnered up with British jewellery brand Dinny Hall on their 40th ruby Anniversary, to create an experience like no other. Indulge in a limited-edition dessert inspired by Dinny Hall’s Ruby gemstone jewellery. The decadent chocolate centrepiece is layered with white chocolate and yoghurt, velvety vanilla cheesecake, and delicately pickled English rose petals. In addition, guests will also be able to experience Aqua Shard’s Valentine’s Day set menus, both available on the 13th & 14th February and starting from £175pp.

Level 31, The Shard, 31 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY

Jacqueline

An elegant excuse to enjoy a champagne tipple during the day, from the 13th to the 15th of February, Jacqueline at The Chancery Rosewood will offer 'Valentine’s: The Art of Tea', replacing the usual Afternoon Tea for the weekend. Priced at £110 per person, including a welcome drink, the menu includes a selection of savoury sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and seasonal jams, and a refined assortment of pastries, finishing with a heart-shaped Valentine’s cake to share.

30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K 6AN

Solaya

This Valentine’s Day, Solaya, located on the 25th floor of art’otel Hoxton invites guests to celebrate with a specially curated French Mediterranean set menu by Michelin-starred chef Kenny Atkinson, served alongside sweeping 360-degree views of London’s skyline. Priced at £110 per person with a welcome glass of Telmont Brut Reserve Champagne, the sharing menu features warm focaccia, lobster croquette with caviar, BBQ lamb belly skewers, a choice of cod with Provençal vegetables or beef tournedos Rossini with black winter truffle. To finish, guests can enjoy a Paris-Brest dessert curated for this occasion, complemented by an exclusive Valentine’s Day cocktail and a romantic setting high above the city.

25th Floor, 1-3 Rivington St, London EC2A 3DT

Trishna

Trishna, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant located in the heart of Marylebone Village, invites guests to celebrate the occasion with a shared menu highlighting the vibrant coastal cuisine of western India. Carefully curated by Executive Chef Sajeev Nair, the five-course tasting menu features contemporary coastal flavours, priced at £130 per person. To start, guests can choose from Malabar Crab Cutlets with Oscietra Caviar alongside Raj Kachori Chaat with masala chana, tamarind, mint chutney, and peashoot. The menu also includes many of Trishna’s most celebrated plates, such as Half Lobster Cafreal, Tandoori Lamb Chop and Beef Short Rib Coconut Fry. To finish, Red Velvet Cheesecake is given a Trishna twist with a chocolate chilli macaroon, rhubarb red wine gel and a raspberry ginger sorbet.

15-17 Blandford St, London W1U 3DG

Noodle and Beer

Noodle and Beer Chinatown invites guests to turn up the heat this V-Day with its specially designed romantic menu. Available exclusively on 14th February, the restaurant is offering a spicy set menu. Start with Sichuan dumplings before taking things to the next level with the restaurant’s spiciest dish, Xian-Jiao Niu Rou, made up of noodles, red pepper, beef, peanuts, spring onions and pickled greens. To finish, treat yourself (and cool your taste buds) with the ‘Bin Feng’ dessert made fromhouse-made icy jelly, brown sugar, raisins, peanuts, baked sesame seeds and fermented sweet rice.

27 Wardour St, London W1D 6PR

STK

This year, STK promises an unforgettable evening of romance and indulgent, high-energy dining with its exclusive Love at First Bite four-course menu. Priced at £90 per person, guests will be treated to a carefully curated sharing menu that combines bold flavours and luxury ingredients. From Truffle Potato Gratin to Wagyu Tartare on Crispy Rice and Yellowtail Crudo, the whole menu is seriously something.

336-337 Strand, London WC2R 1HA The Gantry, 40 Celebration Ave, East Village, London E20 1DB

Kanishka

Kanishka by Atul Kochhar invites couples to spice up their Valentine’s evening with a romantic seven-course ‘Two By Two’ tasting menu, designed for couples to choose different dishes at each course while sharing the experience together. Available from the 9th to 14th February (£128pp), guests can experience a menu that blends bold Indian flavours with the finest British ingredients, paired with a welcome glass of Champagne and the option of a curated wine pairing. Highlight dishes include hand-dived Harris Island scallops with rhubarb and purple sprouting broccoli; Norwich chicken in a traditional makhani sauce or soya keema with cottage cheese pie; and Lake District lamb rump with swede and rogan jus or jackfruit and raisin dumplings served in a melon seed korma.

17-19 Maddox St, London W1S 2QH

