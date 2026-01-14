2016 Rewind: The trends and cultural moments the H! Fashion team lived for

Fashion loves a comeback. From Chemena Kemali’s rehashing of boho-chic for autumn/winter 2024 to the padlocked Paddington revival, there has certainly been no shortage of lace-clad nostalgia in the fashion sphere.

The trend cycle often looks back in order to look forward, with historical references providing key inspiration for designers conjuring up fresh collections. Borrowing is just part and parcel of the creative process - with homage forming the foundation of several sell-out collections across the years.

With that in mind, it came as no surprise that as soon as 2026 set in, wistful industry figures began to reflect on what came before. The only natural response? 2016 - and unearthing what trends, music and pop culture moments defined the sepia-filtered year.

The year gave us Beyoncé’s Lemonade, fidget spinners, La La Land, ‘Damn Daniel,’ Stranger Things, Kendall Jenner at Coachella, Taylor Swift’s choppy platinum bob and the legal demise of Brangelina. But, perhaps its most enduring cultural export was its fashion.

© Getty Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in 2016

2016 was a rocky ride for fashion lovers. Chokers, ripped acid wash jeans and band tees were in, while baggy silhouettes, muted palettes and minimalist jewellery were very much out. Crochet enjoyed a renaissance, courtesy of Reading Festival goers and ‘gappies’ going to find themselves in Phuket.

Adidas Superstars and fluff-clad stilettos reigned supreme in the shoewear department, while floral garlands and dodgy Instagram filters dominated social media - then in its embryonic stage. AI? Never heard of her.

© Getty Images Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 © Getty Images Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2016

Below, the H! Fashion team look back at the trends, sounds and styles that defined their 2016. Buckle up for a heavy-hitting dose of nostalgia - the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Inside H! Fashion's 2016:

Clare Pennington, Editor

The Outfit - Pleather leggings

- Pleather leggings The Accessory - Enormous statement necklaces

- Enormous statement necklaces The Hair - Bleach blonde which immediately started falling out

- Bleach blonde which immediately started falling out The Makeup - I was still clinging onto Amy Winehouse inspired humungous eyeliner

- I was still clinging onto Amy Winehouse inspired humungous eyeliner The Playlist - Justin Bieber but lying about that to my friends

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor

The Outfit - Tank tops stained with Bali Body, skinny jeans, Nike Air Force

- Tank tops stained with Bali Body, skinny jeans, Nike Air Force The Accessory - Bumbag (was on my 'gap yah')

- Bumbag (was on my 'gap yah') The Hair - Fuzz-monster with gold highlights

- Fuzz-monster with gold highlights The Makeup - Heavy on the waterline liner

- Heavy on the waterline liner The Playlist - Years & Years, Haim, The 1975 (nothing has changed)

Orion Scott, Style Editor

The Outfit - Something homemade

- Something homemade The Accessory - A Pandora charm bracelet

- A Pandora charm bracelet The Hair - Natural and voluminous

- Natural and voluminous The Makeup - An attempt at a winged liner

- An attempt at a winged liner The Playlist - Anything Arctic Monkeys

Lauren Ramsay, Deputy Digital Editor

The Outfit - Anything with rips

- Anything with rips The Accessory - A choker in every colour

- A choker in every colour The Hair - Natural curls that looked unintentionally messy

- Natural curls that looked unintentionally messy The Makeup - Enough shimmery eyeshadow to outshine a disco ball

- Enough shimmery eyeshadow to outshine a disco ball The Playlist - Anything and everything Drake

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer