Olly Bowman's Hidden Gems: From Shoreditch to Sydney and beyond

Anyone who has stumbled across Olly Bowman’s internet profile probably knows him as the guy who doesn’t give a toss what anyone thinks - and they wouldn’t be wrong. The Aussie content creator has amassed a devoted following of nearly 900,000 on TikTok and Instagram, thanks to his infectious energy and bubblegum-pink Sézane cardigans that resonate with anyone tired of toxic masculinity.

From candidly charting the highs and lows of his sobriety journey to beating fellow creators to secure first place at YouTuber-organised races, Olly’s everyday life is anything but calm. Nor are his dance moves, which he insists on breaking out at any given moment - particularly his signature 'shoulder injury' shimmy.

Having lived across four countries, from Europe to Oceania, travel is embedded in his DNA. Discover Olly’s favourite haunts below.

Luxury Travel Destination

Mashpi Lodge Reserve in Ecuador. I was there last year - it's this amazing lodge resort in the middle of The Cloud Forest.

Destination That’s Off The Beaten Track

Huacachina Desert in Peru, You can go sandboarding. It's a really crazy spot.

City Break

Williamsburg in New York - it’s like the East London of New York.

Scenic Getaway Spot

Lofoten in North Norway. There are amazing landscapes like the fjords and mountains.

Weekend Break Destination

Bath in the UK. I went there for the first time a couple of weeks ago and I loved it.

© @ollybowman The Aussie star lives in London but travels frequently

Place For Clothes Shopping

Shoreditch.

Favourite Fashion Brands

about:blank is the main one. I love Sandro. Sézane - the female cardigans at Sézane are great for guys. They have big sizes that guys can wear.

Coffee Spot

Forno in Hackney or Pophams in Islington

Date Night Spot

Bambi in Hackney.

Hotel

The Twenty Two in Mayfair. It's kind of an old-fashioned design. I think it’s a really cool vibe.

Wellness Destination or Gym

Honestly, I prefer being in the outdoors - going for a jog or going to the beach. I just want to be outside and feel the fresh air on my face.

© @ollybowman East London spots from Shoreditch pubs to Peckham clubs are the star's go-to haunts

Museum or Gallery

I love walking through Soho in Central London because it has many little independent galleries that you can walk into. You can just hop in and hop out.

Interior Finds

OMHU - I really want a couch from there. You can pull them apart.

Restaurant

A takeaway place called Taro Japanese.

Bar

The Crown and Shuttle in Shoreditch on a Thursday night.

Place to Dance

Jumbi in Peckham. I discovered it recently, it has really cool, old-school music. I love dancing to Afro music and Latino music.

Bucket List Destination

Seoul in South Korea.

© @ollybowman Sydney is home for the knitwear enthusiast

Place That Feels Most Like Home

Sydney or Noosa. Back home, where I’m from.

Piece of Advice

People who judge you are either insecure or jealous, so never take or personally and never listen to them.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The interview with Olly Bowman originally appeared in the Jan/Feb 2026 edition of H! Fashion