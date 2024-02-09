10 dreamy spring dresses to kickstart your new season wish list

The joys of spring are within striking distance, and we couldn't be gladder.

Granted, knitted midis have earned their keep within our wardrobes over the past few months, but we're ready for something fresher, lighter and more aligned with warmer temperatures. (We live in hope.)

Readying for a new season is a vital task – and there's no one-size-fits-all approach. We're eyeing up a range of designs, spanning from elegant high street midi shirts to maximalist wedding guest-appropriate florals, to ensure that you have a piece in mind for each and every spring occasion.

READ: The Spring 2024 bridal collections you need to know about

How we chose:

Style and spring-appropriate: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best pieces, we made sure that each of our picks felt chic, flattering and fit for SS24. Traditionalists dictate that spring dresses ought to be floral and floaty, and while we've indulged that line of thought, we've also delivered on variety.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best pieces, we made sure that each of our picks felt chic, flattering and fit for SS24. Traditionalists dictate that spring dresses ought to be floral and floaty, and while we've indulged that line of thought, we've also delivered on variety. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a spring dress in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from high street brands to luxe designer labels.

READ: 10 essentials for a spring capsule wardrobe and how to style it according to Vanessa Blair

RELATED: 10 Spring outfit ideas to add to your 2023 wardrobe

Hello! Fashion shares the best spring dresses to kickstart your new season wish list:

Best Spring Dresses Feather-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Twill Kaftan La DoubleJ Wear with... Red espadrille wedges. Maximalists, this one's for you. Miranda Priestly may not be a fan of florals for spring, but I'm head over heels for this print by La DoubleJ. Vibrant and joy-inducing, the colours have an air of optimism about them, and I love the feather-lined cuffs for added textural drama. £980.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Tie-Belt Shirt Dress H&M Wear with... Glossy croc-effect boots and a red lip. I'm forever on the hunt for the perfect mid-weight shirt dress, and this piece by H&M actually may have hit the nail on the head. Firstly, the belt is long enough to be worn knotted at the waist and then flowing loose, rather than in a bow which runs the risk of looking a bit twee. The visible topstitching adds luxe definition, and the piece could even be worn unbuttoned over trousers if you're looking to stage a calculated layering moment. £37.99 AT H&M

Dinastia Caribena Open-Back Printed Silk-Jacquard Midi Dress Johanna Ortiz Wear with... Beige wedge mules. Johanna Ortiz is one of my all-time favourite dress brands for print splendour and languid, luxe cuts. This silk-jacquard piece feels ideal for an al fresco event and I love how the side cut-outs give way to form an elegant open-back look. Plus, the measured drama of the puff sleeve? Not a want, but a need. £1,242.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Satin Midi Dress Acne Studios Wear with... Clear crystal-embellished courts. Cornflower blue is having a bit of a moment among the Instagram set, and I'm here for it. This satin piece by Acne Studios is just dreamy. The fabric has a beautiful drape, allowing for a liquid-like effect along the asymmetric hem and cuffs. I also love the look of a delicate tie running across the clavicles. £600.00 AT FARFETCH

Melanie Dress Wear with... A polkadot skinny scarf and a neck mess. Rixo's now-iconic silhouette combines a timeless polkadot alongside a yellow floral and white foliage print form the 'Melanie' - and I'm besotted. The empire waistline elongates the body and the bias cut creates an extremely flattering, almost fluid-like fit. £335.00 AT RIXO

Fitted Dress With Double Belt Wear with... Biker boots and an oversized leather jacket. Zara's new-in section has been on my mind recently, and while I'm yet to be convinced by micro box pleats (it's a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, right?), I'm so into this cream, fitted mini. The boat neckline feels fresh and relevant, and the double belt focal point gives the utilitarian trend a new lease of life. £35.99 AT ZARA

Kendi Denim Midi Dress Wear with... Leather pointed boots. Jeans, I'll give or take. A denim dress? Now that's what makes my heart truly sing. This sleeveless piece by Reformation is designed to show off your silhouette, and I love the central back split, not only for a slice of drama, but to eliminate the inevitable waddle that sadly often goes hand in hand with fitted denim. £228.00 AT REFORMATION

Russy Gathered Floral-Print Stretch Recycled-Satin Midi Dress Rotate Birger Christensen Wear with... Metallic mules and an organza scrunchie. Dainty florals needn't be run-of-the-mill, not where Rotate Birger Christensen is concerned. Cut from stretch recycled-satin, the label's 'Russy' dress features a form-fitting silhouette and voluminous short sleeves for easy-breezy spring glamour. £350.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Yulie Strapless Floral-Print Taffeta-Faille Midi Dress Wear with... A white blazer and embellished kitten heels. Clean-cut eveningwear purveyor Emilia Wickstead's 'Yulie' dress is simple, yet superlative. The striking blue floral pattern has a slight moodiness about it, which I just adore. The piece is cut from structured taffeta-faille and the overall look has a certain classic appeal, as though it will go the distance through spring and beyond. £1,590.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Dream Diamond Bouquet Dress Wear with... Pink shiny mules and a padded hairband. Sister Jane takes top spot when it comes to mid-price occasionwear, especially in the floral department. But this A-line bouclé piece offers so much more than a routine floral print. Instead, gem appliqué acts as the hero feature, and it is just so cute and playful. £160.00 AT SISTER JANE

Why you should trust me:

Orin Carlin is Hello! Fashion’s SEO Content Writer. Promising to leave no stone unturned in the name of fashion and beauty journalism, she is the proud creator of our ‘Try The Trend’ series. With a particular interest in formula innovation, microtrends, royal and bridal beauty, perfume, rituals, treatments, fashion history and vintage icons, she can either be found interviewing major industry names (previous subjects include Georgia May Jagger, Mary Greenwell and Sam McKnight) or scouring the internet for must-have pieces. It's not just a job; it's a personal quest to unearth noteworthy pieces that resonate with style and beauty enthusiasts.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.