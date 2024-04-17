Idris Elba eclipsed by model wife Sabrina's appearance in very daring red dress

Idris Elba and his stunning wife, Sabrina, made for a handsome couple during their latest red carpet appearance but it was her dress which really turned heads.

The power couple stepped out for the world premiere of Knuckles held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 16.

Idris wore an oversized shirt and clean-cut pants while Sabrina wowed in a red, halter dress that was cut to expose plenty of side boob.

The model and media personality - who is also a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations - looked elegant in the risqué attire as she smiled alongside the Luther actor.

The pair are no stranger to public appearances and regularly delight fans by stepping into the spotlight.

Idris and Sabrina made for a dazzling couple on the red carpet

They tied the knot in 2019 after finding love at a jazz bar in Vancouver two years prior.

Luther and Sabrina have claimed they've been inseparable ever since they met and they certainly appear joined at the hip.

Idris previously vowed never to marry again after twice before tying the knot, once to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, and to Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003.

Sabrina flashed some side boob

But after he met Sabrina, he changed his mind.

"It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again," he told Vogue, before adding: "Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

© Shutterstock Sabrina previously channeled a timeless Bond-girl aesthetic

They're also candid about their relationship highs and lows and when it comes to addressing disagreements, Idris confessed they argue like all couples.

"There's no hard, fast rule how to navigate that," he said on their Audible podcast, Coupledom. "Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on.

© Dave Kotinsky Idris and Sabrina met in 2017

"I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important. When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."

