The chicest engagement party dresses for the fashion-forward fiancées

If you're engaged to be married - congratulations! There is officially no better excuse to throw numerous parties in honour of yourself, right up until your big day.

The engagement party is arguably going to be the easiest segment of your wedding shenanigans to organise - before the bridesmaids dress shopping, deciding on the actual wedding day dress/es, and the "how do we cut down the guest list" conversations begin. The most important job on your to-do list for the 'I just got engaged' celebrations is to find the party outfit of your dreams.

What do I wear to my engagement party?

Personally, I'd wear something that I wouldn't wear to my wedding. It's an excuse to have fun with it: go as OTT as you wish, or go totally understated with dazzling accessories if you're aiming for high-octane sophistication.

It's common for brides-to-be to wear white to their engagement party (not always), but I think a minimalistic dress is the perfect blank canvas to inject some colour, sequins, feathers or perhaps draping material - something that makes a statement to ensure all eyes are on you, in whatever way makes you feel good.

It also depends on your celebration, but whether you're having a full-blown bash, a sophisticated dinner party or a drinks reception, wear something that suits the mood but also something you feel confident in.

The bottom line is, you can wear absolutely anything. It's your day and all eyes will be on you, of course. So wear something you're going to feel as comfortable in as you are confident.

To help with style direction, you could go off what's trending in 2024. On the SS24 bridal runways, floral motifs, 3D detailing and voluminous sleeves were some standout trends. Or go for A-list celebrity-approved special occasion trends over the last few years - add opera gloves, a pair of cool embellished tights or feminine bows.

Sofia Richie opted for a chic white maxi dress adorned with a floral design

How we chose:

Style: I've found dresses that give bride-to-be vibes but with a twist: I've chosen a selection of mostly white dresses that are elegant but also fun. I've also focussed on silhouette and design variety, to hopefully give you as much inspiration as possible.

Trend: I've found pieces that are either timeless or on trend right now to make them suitable for celebrating in 2024.

Hello! Fashion's best engagement party dresses:

Noa Mini Dress Olivia Rubin I am obsessed with this dress and it's perfect for any engagement celebration from a party to dinner. The patternless front exudes elegance whilst the bows along the spine add a touch of feminine playfulness. The best thing? This dress comes in five colours and you can customise it with a variety of bow colours. £350.00 AT OLIVIA RUBIN

Claudia Club L If your celebrations are sometime before summer, this piece is perfect for during the transitional weather season. The long sleeves and high neck feel make the mini dress feel more weather-appropriate. I love the all-over sequins combined with feathers for a touch of pizzazz. £150.00 AT CLUB L

Maves Reformation No brand does cool-girl glamour like Reformation. Personally, I think off-the-shoulder necklines are the most elegant, and I love that this dress has long sleeves to help you feel less exposed. Plus, the floaty silhouette majorly amps up the sophistication. £298.00 AT REFORMATION

Ophelia Crêpe Midi Dress Rebecca Vallance If feminine but glamorous is your ideal engagement party aesthetic, look no further than Rebecca Vallance. The pearl detailing on this dress gives it that extra bridal-like touch. £730.00 AT MYTHERESA

Ivory Satin Lace Trim Nessy Bridesmaid Midaxi Dress Nobody's Child Although this dress is designed for bridesmaids, I think the flowy silhouette and lace trim make it the perfect, delicate engagement dinner piece. I'm picturing a low-key, romantic, and wholesome candlelit dinner with immediate friends. £110.00 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

White Silk Sequin Detail Bodycon Mini Dress River Island Lots of high-end brands use a celestial theme to create a dazzling party dress, and this RI mini would fit right in with those designer pieces. I love the split hem and sequins - it's giving party girl. £120.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Fitted blazer dress H&M Oversized lapels are my biggest weakness. This fitted blazer dress is great if you aren't quite sure what you're looking for - it's the perfect blank canvas for you to add a statement necklace or colourful heels and a matching handbag. Whatever takes your fancy. £44.99 AT H&M

Carmen Galia Lahav GL do some of my favourite bridal party pieces: they're fun, playful and alluring, yet always elegant. I love the length of this dress with a cheeky side split and diamante panelling. If you can't decide between a long or a short dress, this one is the best of both worlds. £1,577 AT GALIA LAHAV

