The chicest engagement party dresses for the fashion-forward fiancées

If you're engaged to be married - congratulations! There is officially no better excuse to throw numerous parties in honour of yourself, right up until your big day.
The engagement party is arguably going to be the easiest segment of your wedding shenanigans to organise - before the bridesmaids dress shopping, deciding on the actual wedding day dress/es, and the "how do we cut down the guest list" conversations begin. The most important job on your to-do list for the 'I just got engaged' celebrations is to find the party outfit of your dreams.
What do I wear to my engagement party?
Personally, I'd wear something that I wouldn't wear to my wedding. It's an excuse to have fun with it: go as OTT as you wish, or go totally understated with dazzling accessories if you're aiming for high-octane sophistication.
It's common for brides-to-be to wear white to their engagement party (not always), but I think a minimalistic dress is the perfect blank canvas to inject some colour, sequins, feathers or perhaps draping material - something that makes a statement to ensure all eyes are on you, in whatever way makes you feel good.
It also depends on your celebration, but whether you're having a full-blown bash, a sophisticated dinner party or a drinks reception, wear something that suits the mood but also something you feel confident in.
The bottom line is, you can wear absolutely anything. It's your day and all eyes will be on you, of course. So wear something you're going to feel as comfortable in as you are confident.
To help with style direction, you could go off what's trending in 2024. On the SS24 bridal runways, floral motifs, 3D detailing and voluminous sleeves were some standout trends. Or go for A-list celebrity-approved special occasion trends over the last few years - add opera gloves, a pair of cool embellished tights or feminine bows.
How we chose:
Style: I've found dresses that give bride-to-be vibes but with a twist: I've chosen a selection of mostly white dresses that are elegant but also fun. I've also focussed on silhouette and design variety, to hopefully give you as much inspiration as possible.
Trend: I've found pieces that are either timeless or on trend right now to make them suitable for celebrating in 2024.
Hello! Fashion's best engagement party dresses:
