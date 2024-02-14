The Hello! Fashion team share their go-to date night beauty products

Irrespective of whether you're still in the heady throes of early romance, eager to impress, or wanting to celebrate withstanding your long-term partner thus far, keen to reignite the passion, date night glam is all about playing to your strengths.

Ultimately, your date is there to experience the pleasure of your company, not critique your makeup skills.

It's painfully clichéd, but you want to look like the best version of yourself, perhaps with a slightly romantic twist, reflective of the V-Day mood.

The Hello! Fashion team share their go-to beauty products for a truly romantic date night:

Natalie Salmon, Editor

© Phill Taylor Skin and Makeup Enhancing Mist - Lisa Eldridge £37.00 AT LISA ELDRIDGE

"Discovering makeup setting spray transformed my approach to date night. After an awkward encounter at uni where a friend's then-boyfriend pointed out the creasing makeup on my eyelids, I knew a change was needed. After the cringe and complex-inducing moment to make sure my makeup was in place I used the old 'hairspray trick'... (I do not recommend it.) But I've since upgraded to Lisa Eldridge's luxurious Skin and Makeup Enhancing Mist. This multifunctional hero is brimming with skin-loving ingredients and seamlessly fits into my routine. The beauty icon's spray is hydrating to keep makeup and skin looking fresh and vibrant all evening, leaving no room for unsolicited makeup critiques or any future faux pas."

Charlotte Jolly, Beauty Director

© Phill Taylor £50.00 AT NICHE BEAUTY

"Rather pricey for a sparkly lip gloss I hear you say, but there’s more here than meets the eye. My everyday make-up palette consists of muted, earthy tones, so I didn’t go looking for this - I discovered it while swatching for a Mermaidcore story. In the packaging, it gives off shimmering seafoam and a frosty lavender hue. But those flecks of glitter seem to pop on contact with your skin - and the upshot is a seriously plumping gel-cream, with just a hint of colour. It actually adapts to each wearer - and reads like a cool mauve on me. So I suppose it is ‘mermaidcore’, in that it’s pretty magical! Perfect for date night."

Orin Carlin, SEO Content Writer

© Orin Carlin Eyelights in 'Flare' – RMS Beauty £25.00 AT SEPHORA

"Before I've even got it in the diary, I can confirm that my date night prep will end in a mad rush. The customary languid soak makes me lose track of all time, prompting my boyfriend to metaphorically tap his watch while I hog the bathroom mirror, still in my dressing gown. I love a solid eyeshadow stick for a super-swift, slapdash eye moment, but RMS Beauty's Eyelights, a cream pigment, is unexpectedly a total breeze to apply. Squeeze the tube really gently as a little goes a long way, and simply go in with your ring finger over your eyelid, dragging it along the lower lash line for some extra definition. The metallic shades are just gorgeous – I'm into the penny-like warmth of 'Flare'. It's an easy way to feign effort in ten seconds flat."

Emma North, Deputy Beauty Editor

© Emma North Sheer Blush in 'Cheeky Coral' - Iconic London £21.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

"When it comes to date night, I want to look radiant, and a brightening blush is the product I ardently reach for. But, thanks to my perpetually dry, rosacea-prone skin, applying it is a delicate procedure - the wrong product and my glowy base is ruined, leaving flaky, patchy, red skin in its place. That was before I came across this Iconic London blush. A lightweight gel texture, it goes on smoothly, blends in effortlessly and sits well with my foundation. As I'm prone to redness, I love that it's on the sheerer side. It's impossible to overdo it with this product and the beautiful coral shade is the perfect accompaniment to my olive complexion."

Lauren Ramsay, Digital Writer

© Lauren Ramsay Glow Reviver Lip Oil Rose Envy – Elf £8.00 AT SUPERDRUG

"This product is relatively new to my date night makeup roster, and now I truly can't be without it. Not only does it give a luminous glossy glow, but it also feels super hydrating on the lips. It's my ultimate affordable beauty hero. For a more natural look, I apply it to my bare lip after lining with lip liner to enhance my natural colour. If wanting to go extra glam, this shade also works well over a matte nudey-pink lipstick."

Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer

© Lydia Mormen Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil - Maison Francis Kurkdjian £195.00 AT HARRODS

"In all honesty I'll find any excuse to drench myself in this golden elixir but it's a definite must for date nights. Not only does it have the intoxicatingly sensual scent of Baccarat Rouge 540 but the tiny shimmering particles, suspended in the hydrating, light-weight oil, will leave a veil of subtle sparkle on your newly nourished skin. My top tip? Layer it under the Eau de Parfum for maximum impact."

Orion Scott, Fashion Features Writer

© Orion Scott Cloud Paint in 'Storm' – Glossier £22.00 AT GLOSSIER

"As someone who is the poster girl for 'lazy girl makeup', I love a product that can do it all. A few months back I purchased Glossier's Cloud Paint in the shade 'Storm' and have used it every day since. The formula is super buildable and glowy, while also being super controllable. I love using it as a blush for a sunkissed glow, as well as on my eyes for a pink-hued subtle look and as a lip colour. A little goes a long way and can easily be blended to create whatever depth you're looking for. The tiny tube is amazing to travel with and small enough to fit in even the tiniest of handbags, allowing for easy touch-ups throughout date night."

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The date night beauty buys chosen below are products that we (the Hello! Fashion team) personally really rate.

