Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner: How the A-list fashion set spent New Year's Eve

Last night the world said goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 and as expected, the A-listers went all out to celebrate.

From Dua Lipa’s family vacation in India to Rita Ora performing in Times Square, here’s how some of our favourite famed faces celebrated New Year's Eve.

Dua Lipa

This year the pop sensation chose to ring in the new year with her family, in Jaipur. Dua was quick to post on Insta last night, sharing a series of photos of her in a stunning long brown gown, posing like a supermodel and with her family.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua never misses an opportunity to get glam

Rita Ora

It seems that not even NYE can stop Rita from working. The songstress co-hosted New Year's Rockin’ Eve in Times Square with Ryan Seacrest. In a series of images posted to her Instagram, Rita rugged up for the New York weather, sporting the chicest floor-length embellished grey coat, matching marle balaclava sunglasses and belt.

© Instagram / @ritaora I told you knitted hoods were in fashion!

Kendall Jenner

Would it be a Kenny J party without a feature from her seriously chic tequila brand 818? Of course not. From the looks of things, the model kept things rather quiet, celebrating the evening with friends and a couple of tequilas.

© Instagram / @drink818 Kendall is all smiles for 2024

Suki Waterhouse

Our pregnancy-style muse Suki showed off her bump with a mesh knit long sleeve complete with crystal tassels and a voluminous blowout. We’re unsure what her plans were for the night but we can only assume that there was karaoke involved.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Drop your hair routine now pls Suki

Alexa Chung

Keeping this casual but utterly cool, Alexa opted for a pair of high-waisted trousers and a crisp white button-up shirt, proving that sometimes the best celebratory outfits are those that fly under the radar.

© Instagram / @alexachung Real ones catch the tube to functions

Emily Ratajkowski

Em Rata swapped NYC snow for tropical sun for her celebrations. The author, model and muse opted for a casual leopard print mini dress, posing in the ocean with what I can only hope is a spicy margarita.