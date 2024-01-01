Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner: How the A-list fashion set spent New Year's Eve
This is how some of our favourite celebs farewelled 2023

Orion Scott
Last night the world said goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024 and as expected, the A-listers went all out to celebrate. 

From Dua Lipa’s family vacation in India to Rita Ora performing in Times Square, here’s how some of our favourite famed faces celebrated New Year's Eve.

Dua Lipa 

This year the pop sensation chose to ring in the new year with her family, in Jaipur. Dua was quick to post on Insta last night, sharing a series of photos of her in a stunning long brown gown, posing like a supermodel and with her family.

Dua Lipa poses in a brown gown for New Years Eve 2023© Instagram / @dualipa
Dua never misses an opportunity to get glam

Rita Ora 

It seems that not even NYE can stop Rita from working. The songstress co-hosted New Year's Rockin’ Eve in Times Square with Ryan Seacrest. In a series of images posted to her Instagram, Rita rugged up for the New York weather, sporting the chicest floor-length embellished grey coat, matching marle balaclava sunglasses and belt.

Rita Ora poses in a long grey coat in times square, NYC© Instagram / @ritaora
I told you knitted hoods were in fashion!

Kendall Jenner 

Would it be a Kenny J party without a feature from her seriously chic tequila brand 818? Of course not. From the looks of things, the model kept things rather quiet, celebrating the evening with friends and a couple of tequilas.

Kendall is all smiles for 2024
Kendall is all smiles for 2024

Suki Waterhouse 

Our pregnancy-style muse Suki showed off her bump with a mesh knit long sleeve complete with crystal tassels and a voluminous blowout. We’re unsure what her plans were for the night but we can only assume that there was karaoke involved.

Suki Waterhouse takes a mirror selfie whilst wearing a chainmail top© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse
Drop your hair routine now pls Suki

Alexa Chung 

Keeping this casual but utterly cool, Alexa opted for a pair of high-waisted trousers and a crisp white button-up shirt, proving that sometimes the best celebratory outfits are those that fly under the radar.

Alexa Chung wears a grey coat, white shirt and trousers for NYE 2023© Instagram / @alexachung
Real ones catch the tube to functions

Emily Ratajkowski

Em Rata swapped NYC snow for tropical sun for her celebrations. The author, model and muse opted for a casual leopard print mini dress, posing in the ocean with what I can only hope is a spicy margarita.

Emily Ratajkowski poses on the beach in a leopard print mini dress© Instagram / @raulzepol
Next year I want an invite Em
