I’ve got 7 weddings coming up, here's how I’m choosing my outfits

Honestly? Right now I feel like Katherine Heigl in the 2008 romcom 27 Dresses. For anyone who hasn’t seen it, her character, Jane, plays the ever-loving bridesmaid to friends and family members 27 times, wondering when it will finally be her time to walk down the aisle (though it’s worth noting that my situation, unlike Jane’s, doesn’t involve my sister marrying the man I’m secretly in love with.)

Ok, maybe I'm slightly exaggerating but, I am attending seven weddings this year, serving as a bridesmaid at four. And, like Jane, I’m still patiently waiting for my moment - to slip into the bridal suite, try on endless white dresses, sip champagne and toast to myself.

So, as I fill my Pinterest and Instagram with dreamy wedding inspo for a celebration that’s still a little way off, I find myself on the hunt for the perfect guest outfits for a variety of upcoming nuptials. From an intimate gathering on the stunning Greek island of Limnos to a lively pub knees-up in Southwark, south London, each event calls for a different approach. While stealing the spotlight from the bride is never on the agenda, the guest list is undeniably a runway in its own right—an opportunity to showcase your sartorial finesse and leave a lasting impression on fellow guests.

© @laurenjramsay Forget exercising, weddings have become my new regular hobby...

When it comes to wedding guest dressing, the world truly is your oyster—especially when the nearly-weds (or, let’s be honest, the bride herself) provide a theme.

From black-tie elegance to breezy summer florals and soft pastel hues, finding that perfect dress can feel like navigating a minefield.

That’s why I’m sharing my five W’s—simple yet effective guidelines I use when choosing wedding guest attire. While these aren’t hard and fast rules, they should help you narrow down your options in the often overwhelming world of wedding guest shopping.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

1. Weather Season

This might be the most important factor for me. In 2023 I attended a glorious wedding in Lake Como wearing the most incredible electric blue dress, however, it was 80% polyester, and 20% synthetic. In other words, the material was not suitable for the scorching heat.

© @laurenjramsay I wore this stunning outfit in Lake Como, but the 30+ degree heat was not my friend... sweat patches galore By the time I stood up after the ceremony, I was unbearably hot and had a sweat patch the size of Europe on my lower back. My boyfriend was not impressed that I made him walk behind me and fan my back until I could get to the bathroom and under the hand dryer (which, may I add, was also hot air). The lesson? Take the weather season into serious consideration, particularly if it’s in the summer or a hot country. Opt for breathable material like chiffon or linen, and go with short sleeves. A shawl or light cardigan is always optional for the evening.

Also, don’t be afraid of going short. We often opt for maxi dresses, but a shorter dress with an A-line or fit and flare silhouette is perfectly acceptable for maximum elegance.

2. Wedding Location

When it comes to wedding guest dressing, weather is just one factor—what really matters is how your outfit will look against the stunning backdrop of the day. While outfit repeating is always a great choice to save money and be kinder to the planet, I certainly won’t be re-wearing the dress I wore to a sun-soaked wedding in Greece this August at a winter wedding in Warwickshire come December.

Given that my weddings are scattered across a variety of locations and seasons, I like to think about what I’d wear for a chic dinner at that venue at that time—just not at the wedding. For a wedding in Greece, I’d gravitate toward a relaxed yet elegant floral dress, perhaps with playful ruffles or a floaty skirt. For a December celebration in England, I'd go for deeper, wintery tones like burgundy or plum, with sleeves or a chic blazer layered over the top. And for a more casual pub wedding, think summery pink trousers paired with a blouse and a pair of heels. See where I’m going with this? © @laurenjramsay For a pre-wedding evening cocktail in Como, I opted for a bright colour but with a sleek silhouette to feel less overpowering

The key is not to overthink it—choose outfits that reflect the vibe of the day while staying true to your personal style. The perfect balance of fashion and function is all you need to shine as a guest.

3. Wedding Dress Code

Let’s keep this one short and sweet, but oh-so-crucial. Nothing feels more uncomfortable than standing out in all the wrong ways.

© @laurenjramsay I wore this to a glamorous, black tie-themed wedding in Turkey If the dress code is black tie, that’s a different story—you're in the realm of the highest glamour, so dressing to the nines is absolutely expected. However, if the dress code is summer casual, avoid showing up in a neon fuchsia ball gown or a glittering disco-ready sequin dress. Trust me, no one’s going to be impressed by a high-octane party outfit at a relaxed garden wedding.

And, just to reiterate the oldest rule in the wedding guest law book, steer well clear of white and ivory. Even the slightest hint of these shades, and you’ll have a roomful of bridesmaids ready to rumble...

4. Wearability

I get it—wearing the same outfit twice as a wedding guest can feel like a fashion faux pas. But remember, different weddings often mean different sets of guests, so it’s not always the same crowd.

If you're itching to buy something new, make sure it’s a piece you’ll wear again. No one wants to spend on a dress they'll only wear once. Stick with what you know works for your personal style and silhouettes that make you feel confident. Choose pieces you actually love, not just for the occasion. © @laurenjramsay This sleeveless chiffon dress was perfect for a wedding-eve party in Greece, and I'll definitely be wearing it on summer holidays

And if you do decide to go for something new and don't think you'll wear it again, consider selling it on resale platforms like Vinted or Depop, donating it to charity, or even renting it out through platforms like ByRotation or Hurr. That way, your outfit can continue to bring joy to someone else while you move on to your next sartorial adventure.

5. What accessories?

Accessories can do wonders for weddings. If you own a suitable outfit that you’re comfortable in - don't feel pressure to buy something new because everybody else is. Add some oversized diamond earrings, lashings of gold jewellery or a statement bag to take your piece up a notch to wedding levels of chic.