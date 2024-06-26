10 Luxury travel minis to take on your next trip

Although we had all hoped that by the 1st of June 2024, we would have seen the end of the 100ml limit on liquids, it looks like England's main airports won't be scrapping the restrictions until early next year.

Despite the frustration of being restricted to 100ml or less, there is something so pleasing about getting all your travel-sized faves ready for your trip - as well as the fact it means you can save on valuable space if you're only taking hand luggage.

Luckily, some of our favourite brands have now entered the world of miniatures so there's no compromising on your usual routine, plus it's a great time to test out some new products before you splurge.

To save you scrolling, we've shortlisted 10 of the best that you'll find in our carry-ons this summer...

The Best Luxury Travel Minis:

1/ 10 Cécred Double Cleanse Kit Double Cleanse Kit Cécred Why it's great for travelling: If you’re doing lots of swimming in salty or chlorinated water this double cleanse trio is a must. It contains the Clarifying & Exfoliating Shampoo as well as the Hydrating Shampoo and a rich conditioner to keep your strands super healthy. Editor's notes: As soon as we saw Cécred was launching travel sizes we knew we had to get our hands on them. Not only do they leave your hair feeling silky soft, the scent of the Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, Temple Oud, combines night-blooming jasmine and sandalwood for the ultimate shower experience. £41 at Cécred 2/ 10 Bom Dia Bright Clarifying Wash Bom Dia Bright Clarifying AHA BHA Body Wash Sol de Janeiro Why it's great for travelling: There’s no denying that anything from Sol de Janeiro is literally made for the sunshine. This body wash not only smells like the brand's iconic Cheirosa 40 fragrance, it contains gentle exfoliating acids to keep your skin smooth. Editor's notes: A body wash and exfoliator in one - this is a no brainer for me. I struggle with Keratosis Pilaris on my arms so any exfoliating ingredients are always a bonus. Plus, the delicious scent will still be lingering as you dry off on the balcony with a packet of Lays. £10 at SpaceNK 3/ 10 Fresh Milk Body Lotion Milk Body Lotion Fresh Why it’s great for travelling: One thing you don’t want when you’re warm is to slather on a super thick, greasy lotion. This one is great as it sinks in really quickly while still hydrating your skin with soothing ingredients like vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Editor’s notes: For some reason a moisturiser is something I always seem to forget but this one is worth remembering. I love that it doesn’t leave any sticky residue and it has a beautifully subtle, clean scent. £14 at Cult Beauty 4/ 10 La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream SPF50+ Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream SPF50+ La Roche-Posay ​​​​Why it’s great for travelling: This bottle is such a good streamlined shape for travelling, and it’s a classic for a reason. The formula is effective and fast-absorbing, without leaving any sticky residue. This fragrance-free version is great for sensitive skin too.

Editor’s notes: SPF is one thing I don’t tend to switch around very often and this is one of my favourites. It’s not sticky, doesn’t sting my eyes and it’s water, sweat and sand resistant. Trust me, once you try it you’ll be hooked. £16 at Look Fantastic 5/ 10 Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Replica Why it’s great for travelling: There’s something so charming about these tiny little bottles. This warm floral has notes of bergamot, coconut milk, musk, pink pepper and ylang-ylang. Perfect for summer escapes. Editor’s notes: I’m not someone that sticks to one scent day to day and so I love trying a new fragrance when I go on holiday. This one is meant to remind you of a warm beach walk and I can’t get enough. £60 at SpaceNK 6/ 10 Ren Mini Cleansing Duo Mini Cleansing Heroes REN Why it’s great for travelling: When you're slathering on sunscreen day in day out, a double cleanse can help to really remove any residue from the day. This duo has both an oil cleanser and a cooling gel cleanser, which soothes any sensitivity.

Editor’s notes: I love a double cleanse and these are the perfect duo to take on holiday as they’re packed with soothing ingredients that are great for calming sun-exposed skin. £29 at REN 7/ 10 The Dewy Skin Cream The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Why it’s great for travelling: Yes, this is a pricey face cream but trying it in travel size is a great way to see if it’s something you want to invest in. It gives skin a gorgeous glow that’ll make your tan pop. Editor’s notes: You can’t tell how dinky this is but it really is a mini - in the best way. A little of this rich cream goes a long way and leaves skin feeling super hydrated. £24 at SpaceNK 8/ 10 Ouao Hair Oil Hair Oil Ouai Why it’s great for travelling: Warmer climes can cause more frizz so a smoothing hair oil is always good to have on hand. This one gives hair a glossy finish, while also providing heat protection. Editor’s notes: I never go anywhere without hair oil and this dinky size is perfect for on the go and even for carrying in your handbag. I apply it to my hair when it’s damp and leave it to air dry. £14 at Look Fantastic 9/ 10 Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Fluid Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid Chanel Why it’s great for travelling: An evening essential for bringing a subtle glow to your evening beauty look, this shimmering elixir can be used on face and body to make your tan pop. Editor’s notes: If you have any extra space in your liquid pouch, this is a must. Pop it on the high points of your cheeks and your collar bones (even your legs), for a radiant glow. £47 at Chanel 10/ 10 Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Charlotte Tilbury Why it’s great for travelling: The perfect mist to stop your make-up sliding off in the heat. This spray is loved by MUA’s including Val Garland and can also be used to prime the skin. Editor’s notes: Nothing beats a refreshing mist and this one really stops your makeup from budging. I like to keep it in my bag and sprits throughout the evening to keep things looking fresh. £19 at Sephora

How we chose the products:

Size: All of these products are under 100ml so they comply with airport standards, but don't compromise on quality. They're all small enough to pop in your hand luggage for a fly-and-flop trip, or to shove in your overnight bag for a city escape.

Quality: Each product has been hand-picked by our Beauty Writer because she has tried it and would take it on holiday herself. All the products chosen work well in warmer climates and will add a touch of luxury to your trip.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer, with several years of experience within the industry. My journey in beauty journalism has been nothing short of exhilarating, with countless opportunities to explore, test, and review a wide array of beauty products. My role allows me to dive deep into the world of beauty, staying on top of the latest trends, innovations, and product launches. I regularly test new products as part of my job but these are the 10 I'd choose to travel with.

