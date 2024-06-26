Game, Set and Match: In Conversation with Paige Lorenze

When the 2024 Wimbledon Championships commence on July 1, all eyes will not only be on the court but also in the stands, where the players’ wives and girlfriends will be seated.

Paige Lorenze, Ayan Broomfield, Louise Jacobi, and Morgan Riddle are the WAGs of professional tennis players Tommy Paul (world No. 12), Frances Tiafoe (world No. 10), Cameron Norrie (world No. 8), and Taylor Fritz (world No. 5), respectively.

Glamorous, beautiful, and successful in their own right, they are, at least in part, some of the reasons the game has been elevated to the coolest sport on the planet right now.

"It's such a unique experience dating a tennis player"

© Paige Lorenze

Just before flying to London from Los Angeles to attend the Wimbledon tournament, we spoke with Paige Lorenze, who has been dating Tommy Paul since they met on Instagram during the U.S. Open in 2021. “We connected on Instagram and had a few dates during the U.S. Open. We’ve been dating ever since,” she said.

Paige, who is also an accomplished alpine skier, equestrian, Parsons and The New School alumna, and the founder of the lifestyle brands Dairy Boy and American Charm, explains what she feels has contributed to the recent upturn of tennis' popularity.

"I think now has been the perfect storm for this sport. And I really cannot contribute to one thing. The history of tennis influencing fashion has a rich past, so it was always going to make a comeback," she says in reference to tenniscore—the preppy, athletic aesthetic trend that is oh so popular right now.

© Paige Lorenze

"And then also, there's a resurgence of exciting young players, specifically in America," she continues, "Tommy has talked to me about how tennis was really big in America 15 or 20 years ago, when [Andre] Agassi and [Andy] Roddick were playing. So I think that's contributed to the pop culture aspect, which has attracted new fans."

"People are kind of shocked when I say this, but I think that F1's popularity has also bled over to tennis, it's a completely different sport, but they are both about following individuals, following personalities."

Then there was the 2024 rollout of three blockbuster tennis-themed features that must also be credited with the recent growth in popularity. King Richard is a biographical drama following the rise of Venus and Serena Williams. Box-office champion Challengers, stars Zendaya as first lady of the tennis wives who was apparently based on Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka.

And Break Point, a behind-the-scenes Netflix series following the lives of top tennis players as they travel the world for tournaments. The latter featured Paige and Tommy.

So does she feel they are a fair representation of life behind the scenes and did she enjoy them? "I really liked King Richard, my friend Ayan, who's dating Frances Tiafoe, was a double for Venus in the movie, so that was cool."

© Paige Lorenze "I love a competitive environment, and when you are around athletes, the coolest person in the room is the one who works the hardest"

"It did a good job of showing what it really takes being a little kid obsessed with tennis. To be at the top you have to be obsessed with it. You can be a really good athletic, but what sets the top players apart is their mentality. You have to be really OK with the fact that your whole life's going to be about tennis."

"And obviously Challengers was such a drama that was based on a romance and juniors, so it was sort of silly - but I think they're all great movies. Anytime someone's talking or paying an ode to tennis, it's a win for the sport."

Although she appeared in it, Paige admits she didn’t watch all 16 episodes of Break Point. However, she believes that because it is based on real players, it provides true insight into how taxing the sport is for them.

"You don't really get to know that side of the sport unless you're really in the weeds with it," she explains, "Tennis has a glamour attached to it, but what people don’t see is that the majority of the season is a grind for these players. They barely have any time off. It takes a tremendous amount of work and dedication. Grand Slam matches can last six hours, and some of these players can barely walk the next day. It's a pretty crazy sport."

"I think my personal style in general has evolved a lot through tennis and these matches"

The gruelling schedule includes four Grand Slam tournaments each year, each lasting two weeks: the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. In addition, there are the ATP and WTA tours. And so, the relentless travel is made a bit easier for Tommy because Paige accompanies him.

"I'm kind of bringing a piece of home on the road with him, so I love being able to do that," she smiles. "It's nice to explore together, it is fun to travel with a buddy. We do go to a lot of museums and restaurants when we can."

© Paige Lorenze

Luckily, Paige is also a fan of the game, "I do love it and I am truly a fan, but I love him first. I love supporting him and what he's doing and how hard he's working. It's so inspiring to me, and I love being a part of his journey."

"So much about tennis is heartbreaking. Players are losing every week because there can only be one winner. You have to become comfortable with losing, because that's such a big part of the sport. Obviously, the goal is to win, but when Tommy reaches the semi-finals, even making it that far is actually a victory."

"I'm just there to support him, no matter what the results are" © Paige Lorenze

Paige explains that she has learned not to become too emotionally invested and instead focuses on just being there for Tommy. "I've been able to maintain a good relationship with everything involved in the travelling I do with him, because I'm just there to support him, no matter what the results are."

Also enduring the hectic schedule are the other WAGs, and I’m told they are a sociable group. "We always try to get together and do things. It is hard because sometimes our boyfriends are playing on different days, or even playing on the same day, and all of our priorities are obviously for them. But we always make an effort."

"It's such a unique experience dating a tennis player. And there are certain things that we go through that a lot of people might not understand, just based on their schedule and things that come with the sport. So it's so nice to have other females that really understand that."

During the tournaments, one thing that is always serving an ace is Paige’s outfits. Continuing to raise her fashion bar, she is now working with a stylist. "She's really pushed me out of my comfort zone in a really good way, and introduced me to some new designers," she explains.

© Paige Lorenze

"I'm so grateful to tennis, because I've become more into luxury and high-end designers through the sport. We’re continuing to build out what I'm doing in fashion and the impression that I'm going to be leaving. It's really like a collaborative process, and we have a lot of fun with it."

Some of the fun includes dressing differently depending on where she is. "My stylist and I make a plan to work with designers from the places I’m going to. So, at Wimbledon this year, I'll be working with a London-based designer. It's definitely about dressing up for different occasions. The French Open is so different from Wimbledon, and I think because the slams are in major cities, it makes it easier to dress for the vibe of the location."

She also likes to give her outfits a certain tennis twist. "I think my personal style in general has evolved a lot through tennis and these matches. I always say my personal style really reflects my interests and hobbies at that point in my life. So, I’ve leaned into that tennis look."

© Paige Lorenze

Paige grew up in Connecticut, in southern New England, where she still lives, though she also has an apartment in LA, where her business is located. "I absolutely adore Connecticut. When I'm at my house, I like wearing my barn clothes. I love spending time outside with nature and my horses, especially because what I do is so public-facing. When I’m home, any issues feel small, it's very grounding."

From the age of six, Paige lived with a host family in Vermont, to enable her to attend a private ski racing academy. "Downhill skiing is a very niche sport that requires a certain level of dedication. My whole entire life was skiing. So the fact that Tommy's whole entire life is tennis..it makes sense to me. It's been really cool to be a part of someone else's athletic journey."

Growing up surrounded by athletes has made a lasting impression on Paige. "I love a competitive environment, and when you are around athletes, the coolest person in the room is the one who works the hardest. It's not the prettiest person—it doesn’t have anything to do with vanity. It wasn’t even the person with the best grades. It was truly the person who, day in and day out, was the most dedicated, always raising the bar. If you had to run three laps, they would run six."

© Paige Lorenze "Now, tennis feels like it is for everyone"

Continuing with her high achievements, Paige launched Dairy Boy in 2021. The name derives from a joke about her preference for traditional milk over alternatives. "A lot of them are fairly unhealthy, and I was kind of joking about how influencer culture has sort of taken over in the way that if they tell you that oatmeal is better for you, everyone listens."

Through the joke, she began creating merch that evolved into a lifestyle brand, featuring categories such as sweats, T-shirts, and caps. Recently, Paige added to her repertoire, launching American Charm, which offers ‘country core’ interiors with a nostalgic vintage feel.

Before she leaves the meeting, I feel the need to tap her further about how now there is a much larger demographic following a sport that was once considered elitist. "Tournaments were often held at private clubs, which didn't help. Now, tennis feels like it is for everyone."

“"here are ground passes, so more people are coming to these tournaments, giving them a more well-rounded feel. Additionally, the way pop culture is covering tennis helps everyone feel represented, which has attracted more fans to the sport."