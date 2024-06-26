Keep Calm and Carry On: Hand Luggage Essentials

Every seasoned OOO traveller knows the hardships that come with packing light. Do you compromise the second pair of heels for a sensible flat? Hope that your pre-holiday blowout lasts long enough to not need your hair dryer or just pray that your friend packs enough ensembles and sunglasses for the both of you.

Whether you've planned a weekend getaway to somewhere sandy and sunny, a week-long festival with your besties or a romantic day trip to the City of Love, we've got your carry-on luggage essentials sorted...

A Chic Weekend Away

Nothing screams a romantic weekend trip away quite like a selection of designer goodies. The trick to elevating any ensemble is with a set of luxury accessories so be sure to back your favourite watch, sunglasses and a sultry red lipstick.

. Ballet Flats, Miu Miu, £700.00; Passport cover, Smythson, £180.00; Sunglasses, Linda Farrow, £499.00; Watch, Rotary, £249.00; Bag, Dior, £4,400.00; Perfume, Chanel, £120.00; Travel Diary, Smythson, £60.00.

A Trip With the Girls

Just because you're exploring a new city with your nearest and dearest, it doesn't mean you need to compromise on stylish footwear. The trick to packing a bag for a girl's holiday is to ensure that each item can be borrowed, interchanged and used by everyone on the trip.

A Far Away Festival

Boots,Terry de Havilland, £350.00; Bag,Jacquemus, £365.00; Sunglasses,Karen Walker; Phone,Samsung, From £1149.00; Sunscreen Serum,Ultra Violette, £38.00; Sunscreen,Malin+Goetz, £33.00. We all know that summer festivals are the real fashion runway. Cowboy boots in bold colours are a must while accenting pops of colour, a cross-body bag, suncream and a backup of paracetamol.

A Beachside Escape

When it comes to beachside essentials there are only a few necessities that come to mind. A bikini with removable straps to fight awkward tan lines, glow drops for a bronzy shimmer, comfortable sandals to go with every outfit, a Kindle filled with your favourite books and ample amounts of sunscreen.

Photographer: Pixeleyes Photography

Stylist: Orion Scott

Assisted by: Chloe Gallacher

Producer: Clare Pennington