The Radar: The OOO Edition

For this issue, we are focusing on turning on our OOO and enjoying the capital. Alongside a jam-packed itinerary of sporting events, London offers plenty more to keep us busy in June and July.

From lively festivals that celebrate music, food, and culture to enjoying refreshing drinks on sun-soaked terraces or poolside rooftops. London’s vibrant art scene comes alive with free exhibitions and installations scattered across the city, providing ample opportunity to soak in creativity and inspiration.

WHERE TO GO: The Berkeley Rooftop Bar This year, the poolside bar at The Berkeley has been given a fiesta twist. The Mexican-inspired menu is full of delights, including tacos-a-plenty: BBQ jackfruit, crispy Dover sole, smoked salt marsh lamb, and daily specials. Enjoy a cocktail from the extensive Patrón tequila menu while reclining on a striped lounger and taking in panoramic views of Hyde Park. Tequila Colada, anyone? © The Berkeley BOOK HERE

© Hoxton Gallery READ MORE WHAT TO INVEST IN: Art On a Postcard Summer Auction The fundraising initiative is holding a summer auction in support of The Hepatitis C Trust on June 27 at Hoxton Gallery. Established names, such as Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller, and emerging artist Kora Mora Rojo, whose work has been exhibited in Mexico, Milan, and London, will present postcard-sized artwork with prices starting from £50. This is a great opportunity to acquire unique art while supporting a worthy charity.

WHAT TO WATCH: Sprint With a summer jam-packed with sporting events—the UEFA European Football Championships, Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, and the Olympic Games Paris 2024—most likely, we'll be left feeling like sports aficionados. If that's the case, the new Netflix documentary Sprint, which follows athletes in the lead-up to the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, will be perfect viewing. © Netflix WATCH HERE

© River Cafe BOOK NOW WHERE TO DINE: The River Cafe Cafe This spring saw the launch of a new offering from the iconic River Cafe, which first opened its doors in 1987. Located right next door to the original restaurant—famous for its Michelin-starred Italian menu and beautiful Thames Wharf location—the new site follows the same signature aesthetic. It features high windows, a landscaped terrace overlooking the Thames, and two Cherry Blossom paintings on loan from close neighbour and friend, Damien Hurst.

WHERE TO GO: Soho House Festival Jessie Ware, Chaka Khan, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, DJ Fat Tony and Kenya Grace are amongst the acts to perform at the global hotel group and private members club's festival this year at Gunnersbury Park. The event that takes place on July 4th will be supporting The Soho House Foundation, which focuses on creative and cultural initiatives and War Child UK, a charity that provides vital aid to children affected by conflict. © Soho House BUY TICKETS

© The Serpentine / The Royal Parks READ MORE WHAT TO SEE: Yayoi Kusama: Pumpkin The Serpentine and The Royal Parks have unveiled a large-scale sculpture by prominent Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Located alongside the Round Pond, Pumpkin is six metres tall and five and a half metres in diameter - allowing visitors to engage with contemporary art in an accessible and immersive way, and from a variety of vantage points. The sculpture’s bright, polka-dotted design is characteristic of Kusama's signature style.