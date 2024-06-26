My Fashion Fantasy: Nicky Hilton on escaping to Maui, her favourite Roman restaurant and where to shop

Nicky Hilton has established herself as a style icon and interiors muse, captivating a global audience.

Her Instagram is a curated blend of fashion-forward looks and exquisite home decor, showcasing her impeccable taste and creativity. Nicky’s unique ability to blend classic elegance with modern trends has garnered her a dedicated following, inspiring us with every post.

From chic outfits to stunning interiors, her feed offers a glimpse into her sophisticated world, making her a go-to source for inspiration in the H Fashion office. Nicky's influence extends beyond fashion, as her eye for detail and design continuously shapes contemporary aesthetics. It's no wonder then that British carpeting brand Ruggable has teamed up with Nicky and her equally glamorous mother Kathy Hilton to create a new collection.

Fuelled by their passion for hosting and the conviction that gorgeous interiors set the stage for epic parties, the Ruggable x The Hiltons collection brings together chic art deco flair and the lifesaving magic of washable rugs. Because, let's be honest, spills happen — especially when your guests are living it up Hilton-style or when you have a couple of little Hilton-Rothschilds sunning around.

© Ruggable

"The collection is designed to help create beautiful spaces and wonderful memories in your home," Nicky tells us, "My personal favourite is the Chrysler Border Chambray Blue Rug. It’s such a glamorous and bold design, inspired by the iconic architecture of the Art Deco era. And the beautiful powder blue colour will add grandeur and classic charm to any room."

© Ruggable

With that in mind, we turned to the style icon to find out exactly how she lives out her fashion fantasies, and what a perfect day in her already dreamy life would look like:

Nicky Hilton's Fashion Fantasy:

My dream morning would be…

At home in New York City. While I love to travel, nothing beats waking up at home in my own bed.

For my perfect breakfast I’d have…

Avocado toast with two poached eggs, chilli flakes and Maldon salt, topped with some olive oil. A glass of freshly squeezed orange juice and a vanilla latte.

My morning beauty or fitness routine would be…

I love giving my face a gentle facial massage with some oil. One of my favourite depuffing tools is the Omni Hiraya sculpting tool. It’s made out of 24-karat gold and really is great with lymphatic drainage.

I’d be wearing…

A cosy robe with socks. Strangely, I cannot sleep without socks. I know it’s weird.

If could head anywhere in the world...

It would be Maui. Hawaii is my happy place. I’ve been vacationing there with my family since I was a child. While there I would make memories with my family. I love swimming in the ocean, but when it is as warm as a bubble bath. We’d hang out at the beach, go on waterslides at the Grand Wailea and eat fresh seafood.

I’d be joined by my brother, sister, and all their babies. Nothing makes me happier than having all of the cousins together. I’d eat cheeseburgers for sure. I also love vanilla frozen yoghurt with rainbow sprinkles.

I’d be wearing something by one of my favourite labels...

I love Oscar de la Renta, Alice and Olivia, Rebecca Vallance and Alaïa... And I always bring a few pairs of ballerina flats from my Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection. They are chic, comfortable and go with everything. I also love a wicker bag.

My ultimate dinner destination...

Would be in Rome with my husband. We met there 13 years ago, so it holds a very special place in my heart. We would definitely have lots of pasta for sure. The amatriciana at Del Moro and the spaghetti bolognese at La Bolognese… I dream about it often.

I’d go to sleep…

After a long day of exploring my favourite city.