The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this November 2025

It's officially cosy season! We're championing nights in, snuggled under a blanket, bathed in a sumptuous knit, quaffing tea and bingeing the best telly on offer (Nobody Wants This Season 2, anyone?)

So if something is going to tempt us out of the house at this time of year, it had better be absolutely excellent. If you're like-minded - then don't worry, we have your back, as we have rounded up the best places for dinner, drinks and a spot of shopping that are worth donning your coat and promise to put a spring in your autumnal step...

From the best spot to enjoy an incredible meal, to a collab that will make your sartorial status soar, here is everything on the H! Fashion's radar for November 2025...

INQUIRE NOW WHERE TO CHRISTMAS PARTY: One Hundred Shoreditch Looking for an ultra chic place to host your nearest and dearest this Christmas? One Hundred Shoreditch is the perfect destination to celebrate the festive season. Offering everything from skyline celebrations at Kaso or for something more private - hire out one of the private rooms ideal for a festive shindig with colleagues or loved ones.

WHAT TO SHOP: PARTY PERFECTION Aligne, Shaken Nights Just in time for the party season ahead, cult-favourite fashion brand Aligne have just released its newest occasionware collection, fittingly titled 'Shaken Nights.' The new collection features luxe lace, silky slip dresses, fluffy coats and pops of vibrant colours. SHOP NOW

BOOK HERE WHERE TO DINE: NEW OPENING Wani Tzuki Covent Garden is now home to a new Japanese restaurant full of flavour. Wani Tzuki takes Japanese dining to a playful new level. Think bluefin tuna sashimi, rock shrimp tempura, and lamb chops with spicy soy glaze.

WHERE TO VISIT: CHRISTMAS CLASSIC Skate @ Somerset House London's most iconic ice skating rink is back for winter 2025, from 12 November, and it's a super special one as Somerset House is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. (Believe it or not, the cultural hub used to be a series of government offices and a car park.) Pro skaters can hit the rink, while amateurs can sign up for a lesson or shuffle along, gripping onto a penguin for dear life. Either way, festive fun - guaranteed. BOOK NOW

BUY NOW WHAT TO BUY: COLLAB EDITION UGG x sacai UGG led the way when it comes to killer collaborations, and six years after their first partnership with sacai, they're back with a new collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week. Expect super snuggly classics with a high fashion twist.

WHAT TO SHOP: WINTER WHIMSY Nobody's Child x TBCo This limited edition collection is stuffed full of cute pieces you'll be desperate to wear this season. And best of all, it's all designed around keeping you snuggly and warm (we've got our eyes on the incredible triangle scarves.) BUY NOW

LEARN MORE WHAT TO SHOP: FRAGRANCE The Nue Co Nostalgia Collection If you're on the hunt for a new fragrance for autumn, look no further than The Nue Co's newest Nostalgia Collection. Designed to be layered, each SkinScent blends with your body’s chemistry to evolve into something deeply personal.

WHERE TO DINE: Gunpowder Celebrated Indian restaurant Gunpowder has established Festival Editions of its beloved India Club. Held on the last Sunday of each month, Chef Patron Normal Save creates a special menu inspired by a different Indian festival. November’s event celebrates Diwali, on 30th November. Don’t skip the Calcutta Club cocktail, trust us… BOOK NOW

SHOP NOW WHAT TO SHOP: NEXT Ecru Knitted Velvet Bow Cardigan With Wool Nothing beats a cosy comfort that's also utterly cute. This particular bow-adorned cardigan from the newest Next collection is the ultimate festive wardrobe essential. Wear with jeans and ballet flats for a casual Christmas dinner date, or over a LBD and with kitten heels for a night out.

WHERE TO TRUFFLE: Chucs Truffle lovers are in for a treat this season as Chucs is going all out to make it a truffle season to remember. Expect indulgent small bites like truffle arancini and truffle & pecorino nuts, and truffle fries. For the ultimate winter warmer, there’s a silky chicken liver parfait with toasted brioche and truffle butter, a showstopper Black Truffle Pizza, hand-stretched and stone-baked to perfection. BOOK NOW

© @dipetsa BOOK TICKETS WHERE TO CULTURE VULTURE: Dirty Weekend Live: Di Petsa, Sinéad O'Dwyer and more Spend an evening listening to two of fashion's most inclusive and diverse designers chat about redefining the relationship between fashion, performance and the body.

WHERE TO DINE: The Barbary Notting Hill The Barbary Notting Hill has appointed a new world-renowned Head Chef, and he's serving up a selection of seriously delicious dining delights. On the new menu is a range of vibrant, high-end options, including: Yellowtail Sashimi with Brown Butter and Pistachio, Coffee Rub Chicken with Flame Badger Beetroot and Halloumi drizzled with Jalapeño Honey. BOOK NOW

DOWNLOAD HERE WHAT TO DOWNLOAD: Bucherer: Watches & Jewellery Bucherer clients are in for a treat as the iconic Swiss jewellery and watch brand launches a state-of-the-art app, designed to help customers have a constant overview of their portfolio, as well as organising, appraising, and selling their timepieces through the Bucherer network.