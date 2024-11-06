10 Argyle knits to add to your winter wardrobe

As we reluctantly move into winter, we’re re-evaluating our current knitwear wardrobe and as ever, keen to add to it. There’s no such thing as too many jumpers and they’re one of those wardrobe staples that, if looked after well, will last in your wardrobe for years to come.
Descending upon the AW24 catwalks, we saw the resurgence of the country manor inspired style. From classic checks to padded duvet coats, the trend was spotted on the runways of Burberry, Rabanne and Chloé. Burberry leaned towards the oversized, chunky silhouettes and neutral tones while at Chloé, it was more of a modern refresh, with khaki checks and scarf coats.
A stand-out print we’ve seen emerge from this trend is the age-old, trusted argyle knit. With more of a preppier feel to tick off two trends in one go, the diamond motif has a classic, timeless appeal. When it comes to incorporating it into our wardrobes, we’d view it as a neutral option and style it with similar toned pieces, or pick out colours from the print to bring into other aspects of your look for a cohesive finish.
We love how Mehrnaz Ansari has styled her Miu Miu argyle jumper with a checked mini skirt for the ultimate preppy feel. When it comes to shopping for argyle knits, you’re spoilt for choice. An array of styles have adorned the retail-sphere, from designer to high-street, and we’ve rounded up our favourites available to buy right now.
How we chose:
- Style & timelessness: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the argyle knits, from jumpers to vests. We made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability.
- Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's most stylish camel coats, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.
Why you should trust me:
Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.