10 Argyle knits to add to your winter wardrobe

As we reluctantly move into winter, we’re re-evaluating our current knitwear wardrobe and as ever, keen to add to it. There’s no such thing as too many jumpers and they’re one of those wardrobe staples that, if looked after well, will last in your wardrobe for years to come.

Descending upon the AW24 catwalks, we saw the resurgence of the country manor inspired style. From classic checks to padded duvet coats, the trend was spotted on the runways of Burberry, Rabanne and Chloé. Burberry leaned towards the oversized, chunky silhouettes and neutral tones while at Chloé, it was more of a modern refresh, with khaki checks and scarf coats.

A stand-out print we’ve seen emerge from this trend is the age-old, trusted argyle knit. With more of a preppier feel to tick off two trends in one go, the diamond motif has a classic, timeless appeal. When it comes to incorporating it into our wardrobes, we’d view it as a neutral option and style it with similar toned pieces, or pick out colours from the print to bring into other aspects of your look for a cohesive finish.

© Claudio Lavenia We love this full Miu Miu look

We love how Mehrnaz Ansari has styled her Miu Miu argyle jumper with a checked mini skirt for the ultimate preppy feel. When it comes to shopping for argyle knits, you’re spoilt for choice. An array of styles have adorned the retail-sphere, from designer to high-street, and we’ve rounded up our favourites available to buy right now.

1/ 10 Argyle Knitted Vest Adidas x Wales Bonner There's nothing we love more than an unexpected, super cool collab. This pastel argyle printed vest would look so chic layered over a crisp shirt. £134.00 AT FARFETCH 2/ 10 Diamond Knit Sweater Zara We love this neutral toned sweater from Zara. Its such a timeless, versatile piece that would easily be styled with so many different looks. £35.99 AT ZARA 3/ 10 Argyle Crew Neck Jumper With Wool Marks & Spencer We love the contrasting blue on this neutral knit for a pop of colour. Match your accessories to it and opt for a blue bag and cute hair bow to finish off your look. £35.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER 4/ 10 Argyle Wool Vest COS We can't get enough of burgundy this season and love it contrasted with the grey hues. Style layered over an oversized white tee and black trousers. £95.00 AT COS 5/ 10 Knitted Polo Shirt Ganni This Ganni number is giving us more of a casual feel. We love the gold logo buttons and tonal colourway. Just add some baggy jeans and you're good to go. £235.00 AT GANNI 6/ 10 Henni Argyle Cardigan Omnes If neutral tones aren't for you, opt for this bright Omnes ensemble instead. Pull out colours from the diamonds to match your accessories to keep your look bold and bright. £55.00 AT OMNES 7/ 10 Collegiate Argyle Vest Levi's There's nothing we love more than a versatile wardrobe piece and a knitted vest is the definition of it. Wear alone or layer it over a basic tee or shirt. £60.00 AT LEVI'S 8/ 10 Intrecciato Argyle Wool-Jacquard Vest Bottega Veneta Inspired by their signature intrecciato weave, this Bottega Veneta knit will be a wardrobe staple for years to come. It's bold colourway and oversized fit will complement any look. £2,060.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 9/ 10 Argyle-Pattern V-Neck Wool-Blend Jumper Marni You can always count on Marni for a fun, stand-out staple. We love the contrasting tones of this knit and its relaxed frayed finish gives a more laidback feel. £850.00 AT SELFRIDGES 10/ 10 Argyle-Intarsia Top Miu Miu No-one perfects the preppy trend quite like Miu Miu. We love the pastel green hue with cream accents on this knit. Style with cream jeans and mules for a crisp look. £1,677.00 AT FARFETCH

How we chose:

Style & timelessness: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the argyle knits, from jumpers to vests. We made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the argyle knits, from jumpers to vests. We made sure that each of our picks had a certain classic appeal for maximum wearability. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's most stylish camel coats, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.