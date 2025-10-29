Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A Fashion Editor's November 2025 must-buys for under £200
A Fashion Editor's November 2025 must-buys for under £200

A Fashion Editor's November must-buys for under £200

From River Island and Cos to Victoria Beckham and Farm Rio, these are H! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay's best finds this month

Image
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
3 minutes ago
Hello, November! Doesn’t it feel like the temperature has dropped pretty much overnight? Whilst we’ll always miss summer whatever the season, we’re not mad about cosy knits, roast dinners with a glass of red, and plenty of festivities to come.

There are lots of gorgeous autumn/winter collections dropping around about now - from cosy cashmere to the latest trends with a moody twist - and giving your wardrobe a little update doesn’t need to break the bank.

Here are the fashion editor-approved buys you need to put a spring back in your step for the AW25 season. Besides, it’s called retail therapy for a reason, right?

  • Media Image

    Lace-Trimmed Satin Slip Dress

    Cos

    Is this lace slip not the chicest thing since sliced bread? My favourite thing about this gorgeous piece (aside from the buttery chocolate colourway and contrasting lace trim) is that it's bra-friendly - which can’t be said for a lot of classic slip dresses.

  • Media Image

    Multi Diamond Knitted Jumper With Scarf

    4th and Reckless

    If you haven’t seen swathes of argyle on your social media feeds this season, then your algorithm is not being kind. It’s the preppy cool design of the moment, and this knot from $th And Reckless with an added scarf element is seriously *chefs kiss*

  • Media Image

    Dark Burgundy Faux Leather Faux Fur Trim Longline Jacket

    New Look

    This coat is giving major luxe vibes - it’s hard to believe that it's under £100, let alone £200. The elegant, cosy colourway combined with dramatic fur creates the ultimate elevated-chic look.

  • Media Image

    Burgundy 3d Flower Draped Long Sleeve Blouse

    Farm Rio

    Thought Farm Rio was just reserved for high-calibre summer parties? Think again. The Brazilian-born brand is so good at autumn/winter wear, and this fun floral knit is the epitome of playful chic.

  • Media Image

    Black Leather Frame Belt

    Victoria Beckham

    Anything Victoria Beckham turns her hand to ends with an effortlessly luxurious piece. This belt is one of her signatures, and the perfect addition to even the simplest of outfits.

  • Media Image

    Adalyn Metallic-Buckle Chain-Strap Top Handle Bag

    Charles & Keith

    I’d say that this would make the perfect Christmas gift for someone you love, but honestly? I’d end up keeping it for myself. This ‘dusted oat’ colourway is seriously chic, amplified with the elegant top handle and glamorous gold hardware. 

  • Media Image

    Tasmin Maxi Dress

    Phase Eight

    This dress is so fun. Drop waists have been a fashion favourite this year, and Phase Eight has given the contemporary silhouette a party season twist with a shirred bodice in a statement metallic silver colourway. Pair with your favourite black ballet flats for a cool girl-coded evening look.

  • Media Image

    Ecru Knitted Velvet Bow Cardigan With Wool

    Next

    I love a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, and this cute cardi is perfect. Heading straight out fro the office? Swap your black jeans and ballet flats for a mini skirt, sher tights and heels, and you’re good to party the night away.

  • Media Image

    Sway Burgundy Leather Ballet Flats

    Alohas

    I’m a huge Alohas fan - they’re as comfortable as they are effortlessly chic. Their entire range looks like it could come straight from a high-designer runway, but this glossy, deep cherry hue truly is the cherry on the fashion cake.

  • Media Image

    Cable-Knit Wool And Cashmere-Blend Bandana

    Sandro

    Everybody knows that bandanas are the new scarves. This season, once again, we’re waving goodbye to the classic wraparound and favouring western-inspired neckerchiefs with a cosy season twist. This Sandro piece is perfect for giving your minimalistic outfits a pop of colour.

How we chose:

