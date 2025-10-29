A Fashion Editor's November must-buys for under £200

Hello, November! Doesn’t it feel like the temperature has dropped pretty much overnight? Whilst we’ll always miss summer whatever the season, we’re not mad about cosy knits, roast dinners with a glass of red, and plenty of festivities to come.

There are lots of gorgeous autumn/winter collections dropping around about now - from cosy cashmere to the latest trends with a moody twist - and giving your wardrobe a little update doesn’t need to break the bank.

Here are the fashion editor-approved buys you need to put a spring back in your step for the AW25 season. Besides, it’s called retail therapy for a reason, right?

Lace-Trimmed Satin Slip Dress Cos Is this lace slip not the chicest thing since sliced bread? My favourite thing about this gorgeous piece (aside from the buttery chocolate colourway and contrasting lace trim) is that it's bra-friendly - which can’t be said for a lot of classic slip dresses. £119.00 AT COS

Multi Diamond Knitted Jumper With Scarf 4th and Reckless If you haven’t seen swathes of argyle on your social media feeds this season, then your algorithm is not being kind. It’s the preppy cool design of the moment, and this knot from $th And Reckless with an added scarf element is seriously *chefs kiss*

Dark Burgundy Faux Leather Faux Fur Trim Longline Jacket New Look This coat is giving major luxe vibes - it’s hard to believe that it's under £100, let alone £200. The elegant, cosy colourway combined with dramatic fur creates the ultimate elevated-chic look. £89.99 AT NEW LOOK

Burgundy 3d Flower Draped Long Sleeve Blouse Farm Rio Thought Farm Rio was just reserved for high-calibre summer parties? Think again. The Brazilian-born brand is so good at autumn/winter wear, and this fun floral knit is the epitome of playful chic. £180.00 AT FARM RIO

Black Leather Frame Belt Victoria Beckham Anything Victoria Beckham turns her hand to ends with an effortlessly luxurious piece. This belt is one of her signatures, and the perfect addition to even the simplest of outfits. £190.00 AT HARRODS

Adalyn Metallic-Buckle Chain-Strap Top Handle Bag Charles & Keith I’d say that this would make the perfect Christmas gift for someone you love, but honestly? I’d end up keeping it for myself. This ‘dusted oat’ colourway is seriously chic, amplified with the elegant top handle and glamorous gold hardware. £85.00 CHARLES & KEITH

Tasmin Maxi Dress Phase Eight This dress is so fun. Drop waists have been a fashion favourite this year, and Phase Eight has given the contemporary silhouette a party season twist with a shirred bodice in a statement metallic silver colourway. Pair with your favourite black ballet flats for a cool girl-coded evening look. £189.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Ecru Knitted Velvet Bow Cardigan With Wool Next I love a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down, and this cute cardi is perfect. Heading straight out fro the office? Swap your black jeans and ballet flats for a mini skirt, sher tights and heels, and you’re good to party the night away. £38.00 AT NEXT

Sway Burgundy Leather Ballet Flats Alohas I’m a huge Alohas fan - they’re as comfortable as they are effortlessly chic. Their entire range looks like it could come straight from a high-designer runway, but this glossy, deep cherry hue truly is the cherry on the fashion cake. £150.00 AT ALOHAS

Cable-Knit Wool And Cashmere-Blend Bandana Sandro Everybody knows that bandanas are the new scarves. This season, once again, we’re waving goodbye to the classic wraparound and favouring western-inspired neckerchiefs with a cosy season twist. This Sandro piece is perfect for giving your minimalistic outfits a pop of colour. £89.00 AT SELFRIDGES

