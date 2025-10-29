The 6 cool-girl pieces our editors are shopping from Next’s AW25 collection

Autumn is fashion’s favourite season. Barely-there silhouettes and light fabrics slink off, and heavier materials and bolder lines make their way to the stage. For most, this is a welcome change – including our editors at H! Fashion. Autumn marks a new year of sorts, and we can’t think of a better way to see it in than with new additions to your wardrobe.

If you’re looking to invest in fresh items for the cosy season, then Next’s AW25 collection is the one to have on your radar. Each piece is something you’ll want to wear throughout – and even beyond – autumn, allowing you to welcome a variety of moods, trends and archetypes into your cold weather rotation.

Next is renowned for its premium quality at affordable prices, with its seasonal collections granting fresh opulence for your wardrobe every quarter. But the real beauty of this high street favourite is that its pieces are the kind you reach for year after year, both for their craftsmanship and perennial designs.

The AW25 range embodies this sartorial ethos. A sharp attention to trends and an invitation to explore texture, tone and tactility, it gives seasonal traditions a modern makeover in the form of refined co-ords, knitted moodboosters and preppy motifs.

Here’s what our editors are loving from Next AW25…

Clare Pennington, Editor

BROWN CHECK PUFF SLEEVE MINI DRESS, £54 I’m a big fan of the long length on this checked dress as it means maximum swooshability when you strut down the street. Plus checks are a tried-and-tested autumn/winter staple that never feels tired. The high neckline and floaty sleeves also mean that you can wear whatever bra you want (or none at all, dealer’s choice) and simply add red accessories for a statement-making ensemble or team with black for an office-appropriate look that’ll have Stephanie from HR looking green with envy.

CHOCOLATE BROWN FAUX FUR ZIP THROUGH JACKET, £64 The ultimate autumn/winter mood booster is surely a fur jacket, and this playful zip-up one guarantees to garner its wearer some attention this season. Cosy and chic in equal measure, it is as perfect for work as it is for casual weekends mooching around. For cosy days, team with denim, naturally, but don’t sleep on the party potential of a jacket like this. Simply pair with micro shorts, tights and platform boots.

SATIN WRAP BLAZER & TROUSERS , £68/£38 Brown tailoring has had a triumphant year in 2025, frankly taking over black as the staple colour du jour that we are all reaching for with confidence. Universally flattering and timeless in silhouette, this silky two-piece would be perfect attire for a chic winter wedding, and I’ll be reaching for burgundy accessories and statement gold jewellery and a slathering of bright red lipstick.

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor

DENIM EMBELLISED SHELL TOP & JEANS, £35 / £52 Double denim is a time-honoured trend that refuses to fade. As so famously pioneered by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake circa 2001 (oh, how we mourn the early Aughts), denim-on-denim is the perfect recipe for day-to-night dressing. This rendition, dotted with twinkling crystals and cut with a sleeveless silhouette, is primed for party season. A go-to pick for event-goers wanting to steer clear of frills and furbelows this winter. Pair yours with some silver hoops and kitten heels for a Y2K-infused aesthetic.

BURGUNDY STRIPE POLO JUMPER, £39 Rugby shirts epitomise preppy style, evoking nostalgia for muddy knees and assemblies. Once the domain of actual athletes (or at least those forced into extracurricular sports), they’ve been reclaimed by the fashion crowd, slouching perfectly over wide-leg jeans and ballet flats. This red-cream striped option is topping my wishlist, offering up the ultimate marriage of comfort and Gossip Girl dress codes. Time to stop rummaging through your brother’s wardrobes in search of an old-school pullover to pinch - Next has you covered.