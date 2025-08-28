Autumn 2025 nail trends: the top 6 manicure and nail art designs to try now

Bundle up - autumn is nearly here! The days are slowly getting darker quicker, and for beauty lovers, this can only mean one thing - autumn nails. It's officially time to start embracing a fresh, new colour palette as we look towards the colder months ahead. In order to get on top of the nail trends set to take over the upcoming season, we had to get insight from the manicure experts. H! Fashion chatted with celebrity nail artist and Mylee's Senior Ambassador, Tinu Bello, to get the inside scoop on the hottest nail art trends you need to have on your radar.

Tinu predicts that as we head to autumn, we're waving goodbye to bright pink, yellow and sorbet nails and welcoming ruby red, emerald green and earthy tones. If you're already planning your next nail salon visit, make sure to keep reading to get the best inspiration from one of the most respected manicurists in the beauty world.

1/ 6 © Pintrest Jewel Tones Tinu predicts that Jewel tones will be everywhere for AW25. The expert manicurist says: "I predict deep emerald greens, amethyst purples, sapphire blues, and ruby reds will be the hottest shades of the season. Anything in a gemstone palette will work with a high gloss, velvet finishes, or even layered under sheer top coats for a stained-glass effect." According to Tinu there is also a way to elevate a traditional block jewel manicure for the season. She explains: "A modern take is to experiment with a jewel-tone gradients across the hand with each finger shifting slightly in colour. I love Mylee’s Watercooler Gossip, Amethyst, and Kiss Kiss shades.”

2/ 6 © Pintrest Earthy Mother Manicure Tinu explains: "Earthy tones are having a major mani moment for AW25. Shades like clay, mocha, taupe, and warm sand bring a grounded, natural vibe that feels effortlessly chic, and will be huge come Autumn." As for the shades to pick up, she has a few suggestions :‘Cozy Nights’, ‘Everyday Muse’ and ‘Disrobed’ from Mylee are all classic options. Matte finishes work amazingly with an earthy base, as it heightens their organic quality." For nail lovers who prefer more artistry in their mani, Tinu suggests mixing two earthy tones in geometric blocks or ombré fades to add depth without overwhelming the understated finish.

3/ 6 © Pintrest Modern Faded French The nail expert tells H! Fashion: “People still love a classic French manicure, but it’s evolving for AW25 thanks to the likes of Hailey Bieber. We will see a move towards a faded French, which is more of a soft-focus finish." If you're wondering about how this style differentiates from a classic french, Tinu reveals that instead of the sharp white tips, a faded French mani uses "sheer, almost translucent bases that allow the natural nail to peek through." She adds: "This creates a barely there aesthetic that feels effortless and very clean girl. The tip is usually softly blurred with a milky white or beige, giving the illusion of a naturally elongated nail bed." The result is understated but still polished and is perfect for someone who loves minimalism but doesn’t want to sacrifice detail.

4/ 6 © Pintrest Chrome According to Tinu, Chrome nails are well and truly back in fashion, but with a jewel toned nod for AW25. She says: "Instead of the typical silver and gold that has dominated previous seasons, this year’s chrome is more experimental. Think emerald greens, midnight blues, and garnet reds with a reflective, mirror or cat eye finish. The finish is futuristic but luxe. For a trend-forward take on AW, I recommend using chrome selectively. Apply it only to tips, layering it over sheer bases, or mix it with matte sections to create contrast.”

5/ 6 © Pintrest Polka Dots If you've not noticed the recent Polka Dot trend hype - where have you been? "Polka dot nails are everywhere right now, thanks to celebs like Dua Lipa, and will evolve through AW25," Tinu tells us. As the weather cools, we will start to see pared back polka with sophisticated colour contrasts. "Think crisp white bases dotted with black or deep cherry, or taupe dotted with metallic silver, " she says. The expert also explains that the key is balance when it comes to this trend. Tinu says: "Dots are kept clean, uniform, and minimal, often arranged in a single line or concentrated near the cuticle for a modern interpretation. For extra depth, you can layer glossy top coats so the dots give the illusion of floating beneath the surface. This is such an easy vibe to capture at home, all you need is a dotting tool.”