The H! Fashion team's TV hot takes this November

It's official: the clocks have gone back, the nights are longer, and the temperature has plummeted. Friday nights have gone from pub garden evenings to sheltering under a duvet in what feels like a matter of minutes. But honestly? We’re not mad about it. The return of hibernation season means the following: scented candles, fluffy socks, red wine, and of course, guilt-free screen time.

So, as we retreat indoors with our hot water bottles, endless snacks, and zero social plans, the H! Fashion team is sharing the shows currently lighting up our screens. From heartwarming dramas to reality TV comfort watches, here are the shows we can’t stop watching this November: with the hot take to match.

Dating Naked - Paramount +

Clare Pennington, Editor: "I'm currently in the middle of season two of Dating Naked with Rylan. It's slightly...horrifying? But I can't stop watching it. Hot take: "My hot take is that no one needs to be naked while they're dating. No one needs to have their clothes off at all. I never ever need to see a man sit naked with his legs open, talking to a camera. It's horrifying but yet I'm watching it every single night." Rylan Clark presents the reality show in which singletons, quite literally, date naked

Sullivan's Crossing - Netflix

© Michael Tompkins Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, Morgan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Harry Sullivan Lauren Ramsay, Deputy Digital Editor: "I think the team would agree that this is such a me show - at the moment I'm obsessed with Sullivan's Crossing. I don't know how long it's been on Netflix (there are three seasons), but I don't know how I've missed it. The main thing to know is that it stars One Tree Hill heartthrob Chad Michael Murray, who is ageing like a fine wine. It's a really cosy, wholesome watch set in Nova Scotia in Canada, about a woman who reconnects with her father after a string of life-altering events." Hot take: "Chad Michael Murray is in it, what else do you need to know? Watch the show."

House MD - Amazon Prime

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Lisa Cuddy and Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House Orion Scott, Style Editor "I'm rewatching House for the eighth time because it's such an easy watch. I love putting it on in the background. The main character, Gregory House, is basically the Sherlock Holmes of the medical world, and he basically solves really complex medical cases. But he has a lot of issues in his personal life and isn't afraid of breaking the rules, it's such a good one." Hot take: "My hot take, and probably some advice I should take on myself, is that all of the scenarios that happen in each episode will never happen to me. I do not need more fear about a disease that doesn't exist."

Love Is Blind - Netflix

Elizabeth Aminoff, Social Media Editor "I've recently been binging Love Is Blind. Anybody else who's watching it will know the emotions you go through watching this show. I've been an avid viewer for years, but this season is crazy." Hot take: "I think the guys this year need to be sat down and given a talking to - the girls can do a lot better!" © ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Season 9 of Love is Blind is once again hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Building The Band - Netflix

Nicole Scherzinger and Liam Payne are on the judging panel on Building The Band Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer "I watched Building the Band on Netflix. It's giving X Factor, it's giving Britain's Got Talent, but possibly better (sorry). Nicole Scherzinger and Liam Payne (which is quite emotional) are on the judging panel." Hot take: "There was a girl on there called Allison who wasn't very nice to the other girls, Hailey and Elise, and it was a big scandal. So I feel like the other girls in the band need a little bit of redemption."

Celebrity Traitors - BBC One