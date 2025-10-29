The unexpected fashion advice everybody needs from 6 industry experts

Ever wondered where the fashion set gets their style advice from? Be it Miranda Priestly, from The Devil Wears Prada, declaring, "Florals, for Spring? Groundbreaking." In icy tones, or everyone's favourite fashionista Carrie Bradshaw, uttering, "I like my money where I can see it. Hanging in my closet."

Our personal favourite comes from everyone's favourite lawyer, Elle Woods, who famously declared that orange was most certainly not the new pink in the iconic Legally Blonde.

So we turned to our team of trusty fashion experts to find out the best piece of fashion advice they've ever received that helps them get dressed in the morning. And we've popped it all here for you to take advantage of this season. You're welcome!

The H! Fashion team's best fashion advice:

Clare Pennington - Editor "The best piece of fashion advice I’ve ever been given, and I think about this every single morning, is if a man doesn’t like your outfit, it probably means your outfit’s really good. So just wear it! Enjoy your day. It really doesn’t matter what they think." © Pose Studios

© Pose Studios Orion Scott - Style Editor "Wear the damn dress. I feel like when I was younger, I was really insecure about my style and felt overdressed for an occasion. So I would say if you’ve got it, and it brings you joy, just wear the damn dress."

Aaliyah Harry - Digital Beauty Writer "Growing up, my body changed a lot. I became curvier in the later years of my 20s, and honestly, I think it’s just important to dress for your size and just embrace the body that you have. Wear the clothes that you want to wear, and ensure that you feel good in them. And just love yourself, love your body and have fun with fashion." © Pose Studios

© Post Studios Lauren Ramsay - Deputy Digital Editor "Before you buy something new, think about two or three at least pieces that already exist in your wardrobe that you can wear it with. Because there’s nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on something that you think you really love and then actually you just wear it once and think' oh it’s not for me'"

Molly Saunders - Design Lead "I think if you wear anything confidently, then it looks good. People could wear something terrible, but if they own it, then I think – fair enough." © Pose Studios