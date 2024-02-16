Best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week AW24

And just like that the fashion set has descended on the English capital for yet another Fashion Week and as per usual, they've packed their best outfits.

Just last week we saw Blake Lively, Beyoncè and Sofia Richie donning giraffe print, baby bumps and cowboycore at New York Fashion Week. Before that Kylie Jenner and Florence Pugh sat front row at Paris Couture Week, Kylie sporting an array of showstopping looks for her week in the City of Love.

London is coined the most creative city out of the four fashion capitals due to its acclaimed array of fashion universities that have produced some of the fashion world's most notable names.

This season we take a look at all the famed faces who sat front row and donned their best looks, all in the name of fashion.

Andrew Scott © Dave Benett Andrew Scott wore a pastel green outfit to the Mithridate show.



Kelly Rutherford © Dave Benett Kelly Rutherford attends the Mithridate show in an oversized blazer and sequin midi skirt combo.



Maya Jama © Dave Benett Maya Jama stunned at the Harris Reed AW24 Show in a corsetted gown.



Alexa Chung © Dave Benett Alexa donned a certified French girl look to attend the Bleach London VIP launch dinner at NoMad last night.