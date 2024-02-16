Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Rutherford, Maya Jama, Alexa Chung: LFW best dressed celebs
Best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week AW24

Kelly Rutherford, Maya Jama, Alexa Chung: See all the famed faces at this season's LFW...

Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
And just like that the fashion set has descended on the English capital for yet another Fashion Week and as per usual, they've packed their best outfits. 

Just last week we saw Blake Lively, Beyoncè and Sofia Richie donning giraffe print, baby bumps and cowboycore at New York Fashion Week. Before that Kylie Jenner and Florence Pugh sat front row at Paris Couture Week, Kylie sporting an array of showstopping looks for her week in the City of Love. 

London is coined the most creative city out of the four fashion capitals due to its acclaimed array of fashion universities that have produced some of the fashion world's most notable names. 

This season we take a look at all the famed faces who sat front row and donned their best looks, all in the name of fashion. 

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott attends the Mithridate AW24 Show in. a pastel green shirt and coat © Dave Benett

Andrew Scott wore a pastel green outfit to the Mithridate show.

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford attends the Mithridate show in an oversized blazer an sequin midi skirt combo.© Dave Benett

Kelly Rutherford attends the Mithridate show in an oversized blazer and sequin midi skirt combo.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama attends the Harris Reed AW24 Show in a black corset gown and strapy heels© Dave Benett

Maya Jama stunned at the Harris Reed AW24 Show in a corsetted gown. 

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung attends the Bleach London VIP launch dinner wearing a black mini dress and Gucci slingback heels© Dave Benett

Alexa donned a certified French girl look to attend the Bleach London VIP launch dinner at NoMad last night. 

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor kicked off the first day of LFW in a blush pink gown and white sneakers to attend the Bora Aksu show.© Eamonn M. McCormack

Lady Amelia Windsor kicked off the first day of LFW in a blush pink gown and white sneakers to attend the Bora Aksu show.

