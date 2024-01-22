Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez: The Best Dressed Celebs at Paris Couture Week SS24

Paris Couture Week is back for 2024 and we couldn't be more excited.

Granted, the Haute Couture runways bring fashion at its finest - mesmerising displays of wondrous designs and manufacturing at the highest level. But the celebrities who sit on the prestigious front rows equally step up their sartorial game and bring a feast for the eyes.

It's hard to forget the avant-garde dress code of the VIPs last year - notably, Kylie Jenner's prosthetic lion head sat atop a slinky black maxi dress and Doja Cat (who arguably had the most impressive set of looks for the week) who stepped out at Schiaparelli adorned in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals in homage of his show based on Dante Aligheiri’s book Inferno.

Schiaparelli once again opened the week with a bang. Daniel Roseberry's SS24 week of shows on Monday drew in a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star sidekick Hunter Schafer - talk about starting as we mean to go on.

Our question is, can any celebrity top the front row drama of SS23? See below the best dressed guests of Couture Week (so far)...

Zendaya © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Zendaya Zendaya stunned in a fitted black bodysuit with a satin maxi skirt featuring statement draping from the back. She paired the look with fishnet knee-high tights and black court heels.

Jennifer Lopez © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jennifer Lopez It's giving mob wife couture... JLo stepped out at Schiaparelli wearing a dramatic oversized white ruffled jacket paired with black leggings and gold glasses.

Hunter Schafer © Jacopo Raule Hunter Schafer Hunter oozed feminine glamour in a plunge-neck asymmetrical gown with a gold statement choker necklace and Schiaparelli's signature toe heels.

Sabrina Elba © Jacopo Raule Sabrina Dhowre Elba Victoria Beckham told us that cropped trousers are going to be 2024's most elegant trouser trend, and it looks like she was right. Sabrina looked effortlessly chic in a white two piece featuring cropped white trousers and a matching cape.