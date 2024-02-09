Best dressed celebrities at New York Fashion Week AW24

Fashion month AW24 has officially kicked off in New York and we couldn't be more thrilled (shoutout to all the fashion assistants slogging away at this time of year).

Twice a year, celebrities bring a slew of brand-new, totally unexpected looks to give us fresh fashion inspo from this moment forward, and we also get a taste of which trends from previous seasons have cemented their place for the next.

Already this year, Paris Couture Week brought a new hair style debuted by Zendaya , Kylie Jenner and Stormi's fashion week debut and JLo gave 'Mob Wife' a couture makeover, whilst on the quaint streets of Copenhagen, Mia Regan revived the culottes, Stella Maxwell nailed cowgirlcore chic in fringed boots and Alana Hadid made a case for the return of the quilted jacket.

The celebrities on the sartorial sidelines in the Big Apple are already providing top-notch looks. So, let the impeccably styled stars serve up all the inspiration you need for the upcoming spring season that we're desperately manifesting into existence.

Take a look at which famous faces were the best-dressed on the front row at New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2024…

Emily Ratajkowski © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Resident New Yorker EmRata stunned in a zip-up blazer with micro shorts, paired with her beloved Puma Speedcats

Ashley Graham © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Ashley wore a woodland-toned ruffled maxi dress with black Pumas.

Olivia Palermo © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Fashion week veteran Olivia stunned at L'agence's pre fashion week presentation in a glitzy jacket with statement lapels.



Romee S © Gotham Romee Strijd oozed supermodel glamour in a sheer glitzy maxi with a plunge neck and haute hood.



Karol G © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Karol G gave major Rihanna street style vibes in baggy jeans with the waistband turned down, a t-shirt tucked to give a crop effect and slouchy knee-high boots.