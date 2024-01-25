Mia Regan just showed us how to wear a David Beckham-approved tracksuit to a party

New year, same faces stepping out to attend the chicest parties in London.

This month may bring Paris Couture Week, but we'd argue the glitz, glamour and VIP guest lists are just as spectacular on home turf (well, almost).

Here's what the fashion set has been up to this January 2024, and who was "on the Guest List" at the most fabulous soirées...

H&M x Raye

Raye has become the latest fashion icon to collaborate with high street brand H&M on a new activewear collection for its H&M Move range.

"This January, RAYE will be joining forces with H&M Move to introduce the new-season collection, seamlessly bridging the worlds of sports and fashion through the power of music," the brand explains on its website, "Her partnership with H&M Move perfectly aligns with the brand’s mission, to get the whole world and everybody moving."

In typical pop star fashion, the partnership was celebrated with a launch party with an exclusive live performance by Raye at Village Underground in East London.

Amongst the plethora of cool-girls in attendance was Mia Regan - the model, Gen-Z fashion muse and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, who has a penchant for putting a Gen Z twist on her outfits. Case in point, she styled up loungewear pieces (apt for such an event) and showed us how to wear our indoor clothes for a party.

© Dave Benett Mia attended the H&M Move x Raye collection launch

The 20-year-old stepped out in a sports bra with a grey hooded jacket left open and a pair of navy cuffed jogging bottoms that were giving 90s Beckham. Taking it from 'Sunday hangover-wear' to 'launch party cool', she paired the ensemble with black biker boots and layered her hoodie with a leather jacket. She finished the look off with the coolest denim shoulder bag.

© Dave Benett Raye

Raye styled up her sportswear by pairing her grey unitard with silver barely there heels, whilst former Hello! Fashion cover girl Leomie Anderson opted for silver high-top trainers.

© Dave Benett Leomie Anderson

A fashion party where the dress code in a tracksuit? Yes please...