Nicola Coughlan just wore every 'it' girl's favourite wedding dress designer to the Bridgerton premiere

We’re just days out from casting our eyes on the brand-new season of Bridgerton and our fashion-obsessed brains are itching to see what fabulous frocks our favourite high society ladies might be sporting.

If you’re as impatient as us the two days until season three debuts is feeling like an eternity, however, lucky for us the cast joined together yesterday evening to celebrate the premiere at the Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City, all of course donned their most opulent ensembles, all fit for Diamond of the Season status.

© Getty We can't wait to see what she sports on the small screen in a few days time

One gown in particular that caught our eye from last night's event was Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) dreamy white, satin peplum ensemble. The dress fit the Netflix star like an absolute glove and featured a love heart neckline with thick drop sleeve straps, a fitted bodice, a peplum waist feature and a decedent long train made from the same fabric.

© Getty Consider us influenced

She paired her custom-made dress with a pair of Queen Charlotte-approved white gloves, a dainty white pointed-toe heel option, and a set of emerald green and diamond drop-down earrings.

For glam, the Irish actress donned a vibrant red lip shade and left her blonde locks to cascade down her back in a loose wave style.

© Instagram / @daniellefrankelstudio Alex Cooper married Matt Kaplan last month

Nicolas's custom ivory white gown was designed by none other than famed wedding dress designer Danielle Frankel, who is responsible for Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper’s recent gilded nuptial gown, as well as Georgia Fowler's intricate tulle bustier, corset and skirt combo she wore to her wedding last year.

The New York-based designer made the look especially for Nicola to wear at last night's premiere, little did the duo know that they just influenced a whole new wave of brides-to-be, likely sending search rates for “peplum wedding dress” through the roof.

Bridgerton Season Three premieres on May 16th on Netflix.