Bridgerton Season 3 trailer: Nicola Coughlan's fashion moments you may have missed

Thank you, Netflix, for keeping our spirits high through the tumultuous British spring weather with yet another trailer for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, proving once again that the new instalment is going to be a feast for the eyes of fashion lovers.

In case you missed it, this season is all about Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) also known as... you know who, and the long-term secret love of her life, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," reads the synopsis.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

Nicola's character has had some showstopping outfits over recent seasons but it appears this season her wardrobe is blossoming exponentially with her true feelings for Mr Bridgerton. We're saying goodbye to her canary yellow 'fits and hello to chicer, more mature shades of green and blue.

Take a look below at the fashion moments we're already completely obsessed with...

The 'unintentional' matching moment

© Netflix

Call it a coincidence, or call it the show producers doing an excellent job at dropping subtle hints about the progression of Polin's relationship. Nicola wore a duck egg blue gown with a matching stole complete with pale pink, nature-themed adornments. Which colour cravat did Colin happen to be wearing the exact same day? Yep, spring-fuelled soft blue...

Lord Debling's debut



© Netflix Lord Debling does not appear in Julia Quinn's original book series

There's a newcomer to the 'ton (played by Sam Phillips) and Penelope has caught his eye, and we're not surprised wearing such an impeccably elegant dress. When Lord Debling signs her dance card, she is wearing another stunning pale blue dress, this time featuring dainty spots of silver to make her stand out from the crowd. Demonstrating the shift in Nicola's character, the dress is significantly understated in comparison to her looks in previous seasons.

The Princess Kate-approved style hack

© Netflix Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have filmed their sauciest scenes yet

In what could be the meet-cute moment Colin realises his feelings for Penelope, she's dressed in an etheral powder blue gown (we're sensing a theme here...) with embroidery and matching flowers in her hair. The Princess of Wales has long been a champion of tonal dressing, wearing accessories from the same colour palette as her outfit.

The Queen's emerald​

© Netflix

Whilst she may never have been chosen as Queen Charlotte's diamond, this season is proof that it's not always the diamond who shines the brightest. She oozes sultry glamour in a deep green gown encrusted with jewels of the same colour. My favourite part of this look? The sheer, black arm-length gloves that would be as cool in 2024 as they were in Bridgerton's regency era.