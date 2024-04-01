Simone Ashley's stunning mini dress is all we want for this season

Finally, it's April, meaning we're one month closer to longer days and balmy evenings. But for Bridgerton fans, it means the third season of the cult-adored Netlfix show officially airs next month.

Though we've seen a sneak peek of some of the impeccable outfits to come in season 3, we're patiently waiting to get our full regencycore sartorial fix.

© Instagram / @simoneashley Simone shared snaps from her birthday on Instagram

In the meantime, Simone Ashley (AKA Kate Bridgerton, née Sharma) has provided major 2024 It-girl fashion inspiration and her dress is all we want for spring 2024.

The 29-year-old stunned in a crisp white shift mini dress from Versace, featuring asymmetrical flap pockets at the sides, a scoop neckline and a sultry low back.

© Instagram / @simoneashley She paired a white bomber jacket with her Versace mini dress

White has been a major A-list fashion favourite since last autumn, and celebs including Nicola Peltz, Emma Stone and of course, Simone are proving that the etheral dressing trend isn't leaving for spring 2024.

Her look is also perfect for brides-to-be this season. On the SS24 runways during bridal fashion month, there were plenty of mini-dresses for those who want something alternative and contemporary.

She paired it with metallic silver court shoes, a glitzy handbag and a white bomber jacket to round off her birthday ensemble.

Her entire look epitomised It-girl party glamour with the addition of her jacket giving her outfit an air of laid-back cool.

Using a relaxed jacket to give an evening outfit a slight edge is her spring 2024 dress code, earlier this week, she attended the Cabaret gala night at Kit Kat Club wearing a vintage leather racing jacket with a black mini skirt and sheer tights, Paris Texas' croc-embossed boots, and accessorised with a sophisticated Valentino VSLING Small Top-Handle Bag.

Though we're eagerly awaiting the return of Bridgerton, Simone is currently providing a slew of looks to keep us entertained...