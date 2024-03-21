Bridgerton Season 3: fashion fans are all saying the same thing

Hear ye hear ye, Netflix has released another quick teaser for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, and it proves that fashion fans are in for a real treat.

We already know that the next season of the cult-adored show is set to follow the story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her subject of formerly unrequited love, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But the latest sneak peek look of what to expect gave us a little update on 'Kanthony' AKA Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Though a glimpse of life after marriage for the two was welcomed, it was the character's outfits that captured the attention of fashion fans, as the costume closet appears to be even more exquisite than in the first two seasons.

Simone Ashley stunned in a bronze and blue gown with gold thread detailing and unique crossbody neck detailing. Nicola Coughlan on the other hand looked decidedly glamorous in an emerald green (apt with her Irish heritage) adorned with sequins across the chest. A pair of 2024-approved sheer black gloves finished off her look.

Instagram followers were quick to point out the impeccably designed costumes, one said "The fabrics from this season - just when you thought everyone couldn't be more beautiful", whilst another praised Simone's dress saying "the bronze is phenomenal on her" and "Can we talk about how Kates dress it’s giving a mixture of both English and Indian elegance" - suffice it to say, fans are as impressed with the outfits as we are.

© Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix Netflix has been sharing glimpses of fashion from the new season

The influence of Bridgerton fashion is so widescale that it undoubtedly put 'regencycore' on the mainstream sartorial map.

People have leaned into the theme by donning empire waist dresses, golden metallic hues, unparalleled craftsmanship, bustiers and one of the It-girl's favourite accessories of the moment - opera gloves.

When discussing season 3 with WWD, Nicola Coughlan exclaimed "the looks are major" giving us the feeling that we haven't seen the half of it yet. She also said that "seeing a garment being made from scratch and the amount of effort that goes into it has really made me appreciate fashion in a different way and made me want to explore it."

Though you probably already know this, Part 1 of season 3 is on Netflix on May 16th, and Part 2 arrives on June 13th.