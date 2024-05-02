Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to nail 'regencycore' in 2024 and look like the diamond of the season
 6 ways to channel your inner Penelope Featherington this season...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Dust off your satin gloves and prepare your ribcage for a spring season full of corsets, because we’re just weeks out from feasting our eyes on the new season of Bridgerton

If you’re a fan like us, then you’ll know by now that this season is all about Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington and her journey to find love. Just like the previous two seasons, this new small-screen spectacle is set to make fashion lovers swoon, putting ‘regencycore' on the fashion map for the fourth year in a row.

Bridgerton Season 3 © Instagram / @bridgertonnetflix
A sneak peek of Bridgerton Season 3

Ahead of the much anticipated Bridgerton season three debut, which premieres on Netflix on May 16th, we couldn’t help but take a look at how to nail the regencycore trend in 2024. 

From decadent brocade fabrics to opulent bejewelled pendants, here are five must-haves that will have you looking like the diamond of the season

Bustier Corsets 

Irina Shayk attends the Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 in a bold red corset © Getty
Extra points if you find a corset in regal red

Suck in and perk up the girls because no regencycore ensemble is complete without a fitted corset. Corsets now (thankfully) come in many different forms, however, to really nail the Bridgerton aesthetic we suggest you opt for one that's fixated with ribbon detailing and made from a floral print. To project your outfit into the 21st century, pair your corset over a puff-sleeved blouse or simple white t-shirt for an extra stylistic element.

Pastel Colourways 

Xenia Adonts wears large silver earrings, a blue ribbed t-shirt, a pale yellow denim short skirt, a pale / baby blue oversized blazer jacket, a blue denim faded ripped Hourglass handbag from Balenciaga, pale blue shiny leather crocodile pattern pointed block heels waders / knees boots, outside Coperni, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022© Getty
Pastels in all tones will work perfectly

Pastel hues in blue, pink, lilac and yellow have been extremely prominent in past seasons of the Netflix hit and we assume the third season is set to be no different. Perfectly timed for the spring and summer season ahead, pastel toned in the form of maxi dresses, accessories and kitten heels are a set to be everywhere.

Decedent Pendants

A guest wears white tights, black skirt and a jacket, black bag and green, yellow and black platform shoes outside Vivienne Westwood during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
Vivienne Westwood's jewellery range is peak 'regancycore'

The bigger the better in Penelope Featherington’s opinion. Bold jewellery designed to look like expensive crown jewels can instantly elevate any ensemble into a regal realm. Thankfully large and in-charge jewels are also a hallmark of the Y2K craze which means you can find a range of styles at many high street stores. If you’re really wanting to hit the nail on the stylistic head, opt for a colourful stone pendant and stack it with pearls and your existing necklaces.

Floral Prints 

Eve Jobs wears a yellow / green / white / orange braided wool with white and black face print pattern oversized sweater from Louis Vuitton, white pleated / accordion tulle long skirt, camel shiny leather pointed heels shoes , outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023, on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France© Getty
Florals come in all shapes and forms, even sweatshirts

Many floral prints used by the costume department in the show are muted and designed to look more like an oil painting rather than a blossoming garden however to add a modern twist to your ensemble any flower print will do. The key to styling your favourite floral is to mix it with a selection of colour-blocked materials or layered under sheer fabrics to alter the pattern and make it look intentionally styled.

Glamorous Gold

Didi Stone is seen wearing a gold Vivienne Westwood top and skirt and gold strapped heels outside the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week S/S 2022 on October 02, 2021 in Paris,© Getty
A gold corset is peak Bridgertoncore

Nothing screams regal royalty quite like a pop of gold. Whether you prefer to wear your gold in the form of a necklace, a patent shoe or even a corset, gold accents are key in ensuring you're always ready to attend a glamourous occasion at the tip of a feather-adorned tophat.

Brocade Texture

Influencer Gitta Banko, wearing a brokat coat with floral print by Celin, a Jeans by Jeans AG, black knee boots by Isabel Marant, a creme colored oversize sweater woth shoulder pads by Zara, a camel colored jodie bag by Bottega Veneta and sunglasses by Bottega Veneta, is seen during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on September 26, 2020 in Milan© Getty
Extra pointed if your brocade has ruffles

Brocade materials are the easiest way to incorporate regencycore into your wardrobe. A favourite in the Bridgerton costume department and surprisingly easy to find in 2024, especially in vintage stores and sites like Depop and Vinted. If you’re afraid Brocade over-powering your look, opt for just one patterned piece like a puffed sleeve blouse or coat and pair it with your favourite jeans and heels, a voluminous ballet bun hairstyle and a pair of gloves. 

