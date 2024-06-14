Paris Hilton wears crystal-encrusted rainbow mini-dress and matching thigh-high boots for Pride Month

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s officially Pride Month and Paris Hilton isn’t letting anyone forget it, stepping out yesterday in a rainbow print, bustier mini dress, matching thigh-high boots and sunglasses.

© Getty We love a matching ensemble

She wore the striking multicoloured option to attend and perform her new single I’m Free at the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet Pride Event in New York City last night. The party is an annual event which sees famed faces, including Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton and model BFF Olivia Palermo, come together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The mother of two of course decided to go all out for the occasion, securing her icon status both on and off stage.

© Getty This look screams 2000s Paris

In true Paris Hilton fashion, she didn’t just wear one eye-catching ensemble. Prior to quickly changing into her performance ensemble, Paris decided on a beaded and sequin encrusted mini skirt and crop top look. She paired her festive ‘fit with a set of sunglasses, crystal-adorned heels and a pair of sheer fingerless gloves.

To top off both outfits she swept her blonde locks up into a set of slick-back pigtails, loosely curled at the ends for a voluminous effect.

Paris shared an Instagram post with her 27 million followers, captioning the series of pop star images “Sliving in NYC for Pride with @AliceAndOlivia! Performing my new single “I’m Free” for the first time LIVE was such an iconic kickoff to summer and my #InfiniteIcon era! Presave using the link in my bio”

Although the star is busy raising two young kids, she's adamant to not put her career on the back burner, often sharing images of her balancing her busy schedule, DJing at events at night and taking her kids to playgrounds during the day.

Now 43 years old, Paris just proved both her life and wardrobe are more vibrant than ever.