Paris Hilton just served 3 party season looks in one day

How many outfit changes in one day is too many outfit changes in one day? Well, for Paris Hilton, the limit simply does not exist.

Yesterday the newly announced mother of two stepped out in not one, not two, but THREE different outfits whilst in New York City doing promotions.

Each look as opulent as the last, Paris ensured that not so much as a hair was out of place.

Look One

For the first look and attendance of the day, Paris chose to channel her inner French-girl-chic, opting for a Chanel-esque tweed black mini-dress complete with white bow embellishments, opaque black tights, strappy Mary Jane heels and a pair of black sunglasses. This look was worn to attend as a guest on the Today show. Of course, the conversation quickly switched to Paris’ newborn daughter, London, who she announced to the world, and her family at Thanksgiving on Friday.

Look Two

The second outfit of the day was an all-white ensemble consisting of a princess-like lace dress, a long white overcoat, pointed strappy heels, the cutest mini bag adorned with a crystal bow and a pair of categorically chic cat eye sunglasses. The prim and proper outfit was worn on the set of yesterday's episode of the Live! With Kelly & Mark Show, a cult favourite show where hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos chat to celebs about their personal lives. In the episode, Paris talks again about her Thanksgiving at home and how being a mother to two under 10 months is just “heaven.”

Look Three

Did Paris just make purple this seasons hottest colourway?

And last but by no means least, the third and final (we think, we assume she also has a pair of really chic Pyjamas) look of the day was a striking floor-length purple shimmering gown paired with the same sunglasses she wore to her second appearance and a pair of silver chrome heels. This look was worn to watch the What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show, with her utterly chic mum Kathy Hilton. Most definitely the glamest of all of her outfits worn that day, we can only assume that after her final attendance, she trotted uptown for a well-deserved lavish dinner and some quality time with her mother.