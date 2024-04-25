Paris Hilton just wore the most 2000s outfit ever

Paris Hilton has been through somewhat of a fashion renaissance over the last couple of years.

From uber-feminine midi dresses from brands loved by the Princess of Wales to championing hair bows before the fashion set made it a trend, the 43-year-old American businesswoman and socialite has transcended into a more mature, preppy style era.

Despite this, she's never forgotten her roots, and still dons the odd Y2K-esque outfit that sends us into nostalgia overload (a special shoutout to her rainbow mini dress and white lace slip dress).

Continuing to nod to her signature aesthetic, yesterday the socialite wore the most 2000s Paris outfit ever, and we are truly obsessed.

© Getty Paris attended the Paris Hilton x Tan-Luxe launch event

Stepping out in Los Angeles for the Paris Hilton x Tan-Luxe launch event at Westfield Century City, she oozed Barbie doll glamour in a diamante-encrusted hot pink mini dress featuring a high neck, a major cut-out across the torso and a ruched design.

Is there anything that says 'Y2K Paris Hilton' more than a short, bright pink ensemble and figure-hugging ensemble?

© Getty She wore a bright pink outfit that screamed Y2K Paris

Amping up the retro glam, she paired her dress with matching bright shoes in a similar shade, and fuchsia translucent glasses.

One thing Paris hasn't gone back to in 2024 is her bright, icy blond locks, and is instead favouring a honey or "old money" blonde - the fashion set's favourite hair colour of 2024.

Zendaya, Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie Grainge are just a few stylish A-listers who have also switched their tresses up for SS24 to a natural-looking, warm shade of blonde.

Regardless of the outfit Paris chooses, unabashed glamour never wavers from her style agenda. Be that at fashion shows, TV appearances or on the red carpet.

Her fashion agenda? Now that's hot.