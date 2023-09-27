Paris Fashion Week: The best dressed guests on the Front Row

Fashionistas including Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor Joy and Kate Moss brought their sartorial A-game to the final week of Fashion Month...

To say the ‘front row’ fashion during Paris Fashion Week’s SS24 shows is très chic, is an understatement.

As the birthplace of powerhouse couture brands such as Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel, it's unsurprising that a constellation of stars are in the city to witness the latest luxury fashion designs.

A plethora of the planet's most stylish A-listers descended on the French capital and provided copious amounts of sumptuously elegant autumn/winter sartorial inspiration.

This year it’s all about sleek silhouettes, an autumnal take on sheer dressing and minimalistic glam, and we can’t get enough. See for yourself who looked luxuriously chic on the front row at Paris Fashion Week this September…

Emma Mackey © Pascal Le Segretain Emma Mackey The Sex Education star wore a daring see-through base layer, tucked into a black maxi skirt. She threw a maxi coat over her shoulders and finished off with patent black boots.

Hailey Bieber © Marc Piasecki Hailey Bieber Hailey stunned in a backless bodycon maxi dress with strappy heels and gold statement earrings. It wouldn't be Hailey without a manicure we love, and her PFW design of choice was the utterly chic brown tortoise shell.

Jennifer Lawrence © Marc Piasecki Jennifer Lawrence JLaw looked magnificent in monochrome wearing a white buttoned-down shirt with the sleeves bunched up, paired with high-waisted black velvet trousers. Need day-to-night outfit inspo? Look no further.

Zoe Kravitz © Pascal Le Segretain Zoe Kravitz Zoe wore a black and white polka dot mini dress with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with patent black slingbacks.

Iris Law © Marc Piasecki Iris Law Iris wore the coolest satin leggings with a ruched bandeau top and the It-girl accessory of the year: opera gloves. Her look was giving 70s disco meets 2023 minimalism and we can't get enough.

Anya Taylor-Joy © Marc Piasecki Anya Taylor-Joy The Queen's Gambit actress oozed cool in a leather belted jacket with tailored shorts, black stilettos and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Georgia May Jagger © WWD Georgia May Jagger Georgia wore a velvet waistcoat with straight-leg trousers and a velvet blazer slung over one shoulder.

Jenna Ortega © Marc Piasecki Jenna Ortega The Wednesday protagonist put an elevated spin on 'dark academia' in a navy blazer with a cinched waist, a pleated maxi skirt, a sheer knitted base layer and lace-up boots.

Alexa Chung © Marc Piasecki Alexa Chung Alexa wore the chicest floral bralette of 2023 paired with matching high-waisted shorts. She layered with a sheer black skirt and cardigan.

​​​​Elizabeth Debicki © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Elizabeth Debicki The Crown star was giving 90s It-girl in a crinkled short-sleeved blouse and a fitted maxi skirt at the Dior show.

Kate Moss © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Kate Moss Kate made the case for a three-piece satin suit in a black midi skirt with a matching blazer, paired with a daring ivory plunge-neck top.

Barbara Palvin © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Barbara Palvin Barbara gave major autumn/winter party inspo in a leather mini skirt with a furry hem, a sheer blouse with pussy-bow detailing and knee-high boots.