Alexa Chung, Anya Taylor Joy, Kate Moss: Paris Fashion Week's best dressed Stars on the Front Row

Paris Fashion Week: The best dressed guests on the Front Row

Fashionistas including Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor Joy and Kate Moss brought their sartorial A-game to the final week of Fashion Month...

Paris Fashion Week best dressed
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren Ramsay
To say the ‘front row’ fashion during Paris Fashion Week’s SS24 shows is très chic, is an understatement.

As the birthplace of powerhouse couture brands such as Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel, it's unsurprising that a constellation of stars are in the city to witness the latest luxury fashion designs.

A plethora of the planet's most stylish A-listers descended on the French capital and provided copious amounts of sumptuously elegant autumn/winter sartorial inspiration.

This year it’s all about sleek silhouettes, an autumnal take on sheer dressing and minimalistic glam, and we can’t get enough. See for yourself who looked luxuriously chic on the front row at Paris Fashion Week this September…

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain
Emma Mackey

The Sex Education star wore a daring see-through base layer, tucked into a black maxi skirt. She threw a maxi coat over her shoulders and finished off with patent black boots.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Hailey Bieber

Hailey stunned in a backless bodycon maxi dress with strappy heels and gold statement earrings. It wouldn't be Hailey without a manicure we love, and her PFW design of choice was the utterly chic brown tortoise shell.

Jennifer Lawrence

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw looked magnificent in monochrome wearing a white buttoned-down shirt with the sleeves bunched up, paired with high-waisted black velvet trousers. Need day-to-night outfit inspo? Look no further.

Zoe Kravitz

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain
Zoe Kravitz

Zoe wore a black and white polka dot mini dress with an asymmetrical neckline, paired with patent black slingbacks.

Iris Law

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Iris Law attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Iris Law

Iris wore the coolest satin leggings with a ruched bandeau top and the It-girl accessory of the year: opera gloves. Her look was giving 70s disco meets 2023 minimalism and we can't get enough.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Anya Taylor-Joy

 The Queen's Gambit actress oozed cool in a leather belted jacket with tailored shorts, black stilettos and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger at Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at Place Jacques Rueff on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD
Georgia May Jagger

Georgia wore a velvet waistcoat with straight-leg trousers and a velvet blazer slung over one shoulder.

Jenna Ortega

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jenna Ortega attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday protagonist put an elevated spin on 'dark academia' in a navy blazer with a cinched waist, a pleated maxi skirt, a sheer knitted base layer and lace-up boots.

Alexa Chung

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Alexa Chung attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)© Marc Piasecki
Alexa Chung

Alexa wore the chicest floral bralette of 2023 paired with matching high-waisted shorts. She layered with a sheer black skirt and cardigan.

​​​​Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown star was giving 90s It-girl in a crinkled short-sleeved blouse and a fitted maxi skirt at the Dior show.

Kate Moss

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Kate Moss

Kate made the case for a three-piece satin suit in a black midi skirt with a matching blazer, paired with a daring ivory plunge-neck top.

Barbara Palvin

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Barbara Palvin attends the ETAM Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)© Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Barbara Palvin

Barbara gave major autumn/winter party inspo in a leather mini skirt with a furry hem, a sheer blouse with pussy-bow detailing and knee-high boots.

Rosé 

Rosé of girl group BLACKPINK attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Rosé

The Blackpink singer gave the plaid shirt a contemporary makeover with a black, green and red satin shirt with elegant draping off the shoulder. 

