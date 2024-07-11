Zendaya just put a vintage spin on 2024’s hottest summer colour trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Style muse Zendaya is recognised for her fearless approach to fashion, often experimenting with different styles, silhouettes, and colours, seamlessly transitioning from classic elegance to edgy, avant-garde looks.

But sometimes, a wholesome night at the theatre calls for an understated outfit. Since we're talking about a global fashion muse here, it was, of course, a vintage piece that was still bang on trend.

Last night, the Challengers star stepped out in her boyfriend Tom Holland's hometown of London to attend a press night for Slave Play - the Broadway hit show that is coming to the Noel Coward theatre in the English capital, based on three interracial couples who try to work on their relationships via a type of therapy which involves them doing role-play on an imaginary antebellum cotton plantation.

© Dave Benett Zendaya stunned in vintage Christian Dior

The 27-year-old looked effortlessly radiant in an early-2000s chartreuse wool knit from Christian Dior. The pullover featured a fold-over shoulder, eyelet knitting across the cuffs and the hem, and scalloped edges, amping up the delicacy of the piece.

She paired it with a biscuit-coloured mini skirt and brown patent knee-high boots that we love, but are sad she's had to bring out for a rainy English July.

© Getty She posed with playwright Jeremy O. Harris

Yellow is one of the biggest fashion trends of the moment. Alexa Chung, Maya Jama, Lila Moss and Lily James are just a few A-list fashionistas who have embraced the trend this season, bringing some cheerfulness underneath the subdued skies.

What's more, yellow sunglasses appear to be the latest It-girl accessory on the block. "It appears that yellow sunglasses are creeping up the sartorial ranks," says Hello! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Sported in the past week alone by model Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Boynton, Carole Middleton and Cardi B (talk about range) the sunny silhouettes are set to be a spectacular hit for summer."

Yellow is anything but mellow on the fashion colour wheel this season...